Wingfoil Racing News 2023

The International Wing Sports Association (IWSA) has been founded to give the best wing riders a platform to compete in fair competition, managed by International Race Officials.

The IWSA pursues exclusively and directly charitable purposes, namely the conduct of world and continental level competitions. The IWSA it is a not-for profit organization under Swiss association law.

Members of the IWSA are national associations that govern winging in their respective countries. The members form the General Assembly of the association and elect the Executive Committee.

‍

‍