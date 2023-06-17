SailGP Video SailGP Chicago 1.Tag Lars Krumnacker 17. Juni 202317. Juni 2023 Bob Martin, Chicago, Erik Heil, Fotos, GER SailGP Team, Germany SailGP Team, Ricardo Pinto, SailGP, SailGP Video, Simon Bruty, VideoGermany SailGP Team helmed by Erik Heil sail closely past Navy Pier during practice ahead of racing on Race Day 1 of the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, Season 4, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. 16th June 2023. Photo: Bob Martin for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGPGermany SailGP Team helmed by Erik Heil in action on Race Day 1 of the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, Season 4, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. 16th June 2023. Photo: Bob Martin for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGPClose sailing between New Zealand SailGP Team, Canada SailGP Team and Germany SailGP Team as they sail toward Navy Pier on Race Day 1 of the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, Season 4, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. 16th June 2023. Photo: Bob Martin for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGPGermany SailGP Team helmed by Erik Heil and the fleet in action in front of the Chicago skyline on Race Day 1 of the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, Season 4, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. 16th June 2023. Photo: Simon Bruty for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGPGermany SailGP Team helmed by Erik Heil follow USA SailGP Team helmed by Jimmy Spithill toward Navy Pier on Race Day 1 of the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, Season 4, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. 16th June 2023. Photo: Ricardo Pinto for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP