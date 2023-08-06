41.Copa del Rey Mapfre ClubSwan brillieren bei atemberaubenden Ausgabe X Video
|Hatari und Nadir siegen in den One-Design-Klassen ClubSwan 50 und ClubSwan 42. ClubSwan 42s Palibex-Elena Nova und Teatro del Soho Caixabank gewinnen ORC1 und 2Deutschland bestätigt seinen Spitzenplatz in der Nations League
|„Wie immer hat die Copa del Rey MAPFRE mit freundlicher Unterstützung des Real Club Náutico de Palma eine weitere spektakuläre Rennwoche beschert.“ Alle Eigner und Besatzungen sowohl der One-Design- als auch der Rating-Flotte hatten eine unvergessliche Woche und es war großartig, mit den Gewinnern der gesamten Flotte zu feiern. „Federico Michetti, Leiter Sportaktivitäten bei Nautor Swan
|Die 41. Ausgabe der klassischen Copa del Rey MAPFRE-Regatta fand heute einen wettbewerbsintensiven und spannenden Abschluss. Der letzte von sechs Renntagen brachte würdige Sieger in den One-Design-Klassen ClubSwan 50 und ClubSwan 42 sowie in der gemischten ORC 1 hervor und 2 Bewertungsklassen mit jeweils bedeutenden Swan-Yacht-Teilnehmern. Mit zwei Rennen beim Finale am Samstag in der Bucht von Palma gab es erneut alles, um alles zu spielen, eine immer häufiger vorkommende Erfahrung in dieser hart umkämpften ClubSwan Racing-Saison 2023.
Die hart erkämpften Ergebnisse wurden bei der feierlichen Preisverleihungsparty des Real Club Náutico de Palma belohnt. In der ClubSwan 50-Klasse waren die ersten vier mit einem Vorsprung von nur vier Punkten durch Marcus Brenneckes Hatari (GER) in den letzten Tag gestartet ) war führend und strebte eine Wiederholung ihres Sieges bei der Nations Trophy im Juni an – und mit einem 2:2-Ergebnis war ihre Mission erfüllt, vor Sonke Meier Sawatzkis Niramo (GER) und Andrea Lacortes Vitamina (ITA).A erfreut Brennecke sagte: „Es war ein harter Tag, weil Vitamina das erste Rennen gewonnen hat – wir waren Zweiter und hatten nur drei Punkte Vorsprung. Im zweiten Rennen hatten sie die Nase vorn und wir mussten kämpfen, um zurückzukommen.“
We sailed very well, it wasn’t easy, but we did well. We have a good team“. Meanwhile in the ClubSwan 42 class Pedro Vaquer Comas and his Nadir (ESP) team were able to post a 1-3 in the final races to confirm a close victory over their season long rival Jose Maria Meseguer’s Pez de Abril, who had been early leaders in the class.„This year it has been very challenging and all the boats are very good and every boat can win, so we have to sail well to win,“ said Pedro Vaquer.“In each competition we see a higher level. Each time it is more difficult. Here it was very competitive. Pez de Abril started very strong, but so did the others. Today we won the first race, but if Pez de Abril had won the second and we finished fifth, they would have taken the title. I am very proud of my crew, we have been doing well for a year and a half, I cannot ask for more“. The results also had an impact on the season-long Nations League inter-country competition, with Hatari and Niramo’s 1-2 in the ClubSwan 50 class delivering a win to Germany, while Nadir and Pez de Abril’s identical scoreline in the ClubSwan 42 class saw Spain take second place ahead of Italy.Overall in the 2023 Nations League Hatari is tied in the lead of the ClubSwan 50s on 30 points with Vitamina, and Nadir reaffirmed her top spot.
|In the Majorica ORC 1 and 2 classes, ClubSwan 42s had led both rating groups going into the final day with Javier Sanz and Christian Plump’s Palibex-Elena Nova able to take a third successive race win to claim victory ahead of the TP52 Aifos skippered by Spain’s King Don Felipe.Meanwhile Teatro del Soho Caixabank had continued her domination of ORC2 with an unbeaten string of nine bullets throughout the regatta to finish ahead of another ClubSwan 42, Basilio Marquinez’s Seabery Dralion.The Copa del Rey MAPFRE regatta week had started with typically reliable winds off the Mallorcan capital. In the ClubSwan 50 class Graeme Peterson’s Moonlight (MON) and Hendrik Brandis‘ Earlybird (GER) — racing with Brazilian Olympic legend Robert Scheidt aboard as tactician — made the early running both with a win and second place on the opening day, before Cuordileone (ITA), helmed by Howard Spencer for this event, took the top spot mid-week with a 2-1-2-2 scoreline, a performance she could not maintain through the finals, finishing sixth.The ClubSwan 42 class had seen Pez de Abril lead the way with five wins in six races in the first half of the regatta. However, the Copa del Rey MAPFRE is divided into three days of qualifying races, and three of finals, with each yacht taking its overall qualifying finishing position as the first race result in the finals. In what is a bitter-sweet experience it gives teams with a poor performance a second chance, but can also remove a substantial points advantage from leaders at the half-way stage.So it was that Pez de Abril saw their 14-point lead in the ClubSwan 42 class reduced to one in front of Selene-Alifax, with both ultimately overhauled by Nadir. Meanwhile Teatro del Soho Caixabank lost a 21-point advantage in ORC2, though were able to continue their winning streak into the finals for a deserved win.„As ever, the Copa del Rey MAPFRE has delivered another spectacular week of racing courtesy of the Real Club Náutico de Palma,“ said Federico Michetti, Head of Sports Activities at Nautor Swan.„All the owners and crews in both the one-design and rating fleets have had a week to remember, and it has been great to celebrate with the winners across the whole fleet. Thank you once again Palma.“The 2023 ClubSwan Racing season continues with the Menorca ClubSwan 50 Europeans and ClubSwan 36 Europeans which will take place simultaneously in Mahon and in Puntaldia, Sardinia, respectively from 12 to 16 September. The season will conclude in spectacular fashion at the Marina di Scarlino with the Swan One Design Worlds and Swan Mediterranean Regatta from October 10 to 14.Photographs from the Prize-Giving Ceremony will be added to the ClubSwan Racing media area as soon as they are available.
|How to follow the racingClick here for Race trackerClick here for Race resultsClick here to download the Nautor Swan APPThe Nations League 2023:April 25-29: SWAN CROATIA CHALLENGE Split (CRO) | (CS36)May 16-20: SWAN SARDINIA CHALLENGE Sardinia (ITA) | (CS50, CS36, CS42)June 20-24: THE NATIONS TROPHY Sardinia (ITA) | (CS50, CS36, CS42)July 31 – August 5: COPA DEL REY Mallorca (ESP) | (CS50, CS42)September 12-16: CLUBSWAN 50 CHALLENGE Mallorca (ESP) | (CS50)September 12-16: CLUBSWAN 36 CHALLENGE Sardinia (ITA) | (CS36)October 10-14: SWAN ONE DESIGN WORLDS Tuscany (ITA) | (CS50, CS36, CS42, S45)The Swan One Design Nations League 2023 is powered by ROLEX, RANDSTAD, PORSCHE ITALIA, FERRAGAMO, BANOR with the support of Technical Partners FERRARI TRENTO, SEASE, ETHIMO, NORTH SAILS, QUANTUM SAILS, DOYLE SAILS, GARMIN, B&G, SAILMON, GOTTIFREDI E MAFFIOLI, AON, SEBAGO, LAVAZZA, PERFETTI – FRUITTELLA and Lifestyle Partners ITALY SEGRETA, LA THUILE, GRUPPO LUNGARNO. As Sustainability Partner, The Nations League renews the collaboration with MAREVIVO.
Founded in 1966, Nautor Swan is recognised all over the world for its performance sailing yachts, and embodies the values of elegance, quality, performance, innovation and reliability. With a state-of-the-art facility in Pietarsaari, Finland, a Global Service with four hubs in the Med and 18 service points, plus the ClubSwan Racing, Brokerage and Charter divisions, Nautor is a 360° brand. More than 2,350 yachts have been built over the last five decades of between 36 and 131 feet. The range is divided into four different lines: ClubSwan Yachts, Swan Yachts, Swan Maxi Yachts and the motor yacht division, with the Swan Shadow and Swan Overshadow. ClubSwan Racing manages the entire Nautor Swan racing world and represents a benchmark in high-performance yacht racing organisation and events. With top-level, friendly and fair competition, ClubSwan Racing aims to represent the best expression of the spirit of Swan. It provides both One Design regattas with The Nations Trophy and the Swan One Design Worlds, as well as Rating events, such as the Rolex Swan Cup, the jewel in the crown.