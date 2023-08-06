41.Copa del Rey Mapfre ClubSwan brillieren bei atemberaubenden Ausgabe X Video

In the Majorica ORC 1 and 2 classes, ClubSwan 42s had led both rating groups going into the final day with Javier Sanz and Christian Plump’s Palibex-Elena Nova able to take a third successive race win to claim victory ahead of the TP52 Aifos skippered by Spain’s King Don Felipe.Meanwhile Teatro del Soho Caixabank had continued her domination of ORC2 with an unbeaten string of nine bullets throughout the regatta to finish ahead of another ClubSwan 42, Basilio Marquinez’s Seabery Dralion.The Copa del Rey MAPFRE regatta week had started with typically reliable winds off the Mallorcan capital. In the ClubSwan 50 class Graeme Peterson’s Moonlight (MON) and Hendrik Brandis‘ Earlybird (GER) — racing with Brazilian Olympic legend Robert Scheidt aboard as tactician — made the early running both with a win and second place on the opening day, before Cuordileone (ITA), helmed by Howard Spencer for this event, took the top spot mid-week with a 2-1-2-2 scoreline, a performance she could not maintain through the finals, finishing sixth.The ClubSwan 42 class had seen Pez de Abril lead the way with five wins in six races in the first half of the regatta. However, the Copa del Rey MAPFRE is divided into three days of qualifying races, and three of finals, with each yacht taking its overall qualifying finishing position as the first race result in the finals. In what is a bitter-sweet experience it gives teams with a poor performance a second chance, but can also remove a substantial points advantage from leaders at the half-way stage.So it was that Pez de Abril saw their 14-point lead in the ClubSwan 42 class reduced to one in front of Selene-Alifax, with both ultimately overhauled by Nadir. Meanwhile Teatro del Soho Caixabank lost a 21-point advantage in ORC2, though were able to continue their winning streak into the finals for a deserved win.„As ever, the Copa del Rey MAPFRE has delivered another spectacular week of racing courtesy of the Real Club Náutico de Palma,“ said Federico Michetti, Head of Sports Activities at Nautor Swan.„All the owners and crews in both the one-design and rating fleets have had a week to remember, and it has been great to celebrate with the winners across the whole fleet. Thank you once again Palma.“The 2023 ClubSwan Racing season continues with the Menorca ClubSwan 50 Europeans and ClubSwan 36 Europeans which will take place simultaneously in Mahon and in Puntaldia, Sardinia, respectively from 12 to 16 September. The season will conclude in spectacular fashion at the Marina di Scarlino with the Swan One Design Worlds and Swan Mediterranean Regatta from October 10 to 14.Photographs from the Prize-Giving Ceremony will be added to the ClubSwan Racing media area as soon as they are available.