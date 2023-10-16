Spain SailGP gewinnt USA SailGP Team in Cadiz

USA beeindrucken mit Überraschungssieg über Australien und Rockwool Dänemark in Cadiz

NEWS by Miranda Blazeby, Digital Editor

Die USA Team mit Jimmy Spithill haben die Fans und Rivalen ROCKWOOL Dänemark und Australien verblüfft, indem sie vor überfüllter Küste in Cadiz einen endgültigen Sieg errungen haben.

Die Amerikaner kämpften sich nach einer Strafe vor dem Start zurück und führten ein ruhiges und sicheres Rennen durch, wobei sie ROCKWOOL Dänemark auf der zweiten Etappe die Führung abnahmen und einen Vorsprung von mehr als 300 m hatten.

Von da an zogen die Amerikaner davon und überquerten die Ziellinie mit einem Vorsprung von 2:30 Minuten vor den Dänen, die Zweiter wurden.

Es ist der erste Sieg der USA Team seit Saint-Tropez in der dritten Saison und kommt, nachdem das Team in Taranto einen Rückschlag einstecken musste, als Fluglotse Hans Henken verletzungsbedingt ausfiel.

Nach dem Rennen sagte Spithill, das Rennergebnis sei „ein Beweis für das Team“. „Es spielt keine Rolle, auf welcher Position wir uns befinden, die gesamte Mannschaft wird die ganze Zeit über kämpfen.“

The U.S. beat both rivals across all metrics – picking up the highest average speed of 32.7 km/h, highest 58% flight time and executing the fewest number of maneuvers – just six. The Americans also sailed the shortest distance – a total of 4.9 km/h versus ROCKWOOL DEN’s 5.7km and Australia’s 6km.

The U.S.’s success comes despite Spithill warning just days before racing began that the team would be ‚remaining realistic‘ in Cadiz, describing the loss of flight controller Hans Henken as a ‚big blow‘.

The results mean Australia remains on the hunt for its elusive first Season 4 win, while Nicolai Sehested’s crew has now made it into five Finals without ultimate success.

Speaking after racing, a dejected Tom Slingsby admitted he was ‘frustrated’ by the result, adding that Australia was ‘almost lapped’ by the United States. “It’s just one mistake and the race is over,” he said.

Sehested meanwhile was satisfied with his team’s second place finish, adding that the crew ‘didn’t put many feet wrong this weekend.”

Spithill’s crew scraped into the three-boat showdown ahead of New Zealand in a tense, 11th hour race to the Final. Reduced to four-person crews amid marginal foiling conditions, teams fought for every scrap of wind around the course.

ROCKWOOL DEN meanwhile had a flawless second day on the water, picking up both race wins and cruising into the Final with flying colors.

The refreshed season standings see Australia hang onto its Championship lead, while ROCKWOOL DEN moves into second place. The United States meanwhile soars up the leaderboard into third position.

The F50 fleet will next meet at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas on December 9-10.

