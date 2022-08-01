SailGP Great Britain Plymouth gewinnt zum erstenmal Team New Zealand

It followed a weekend of calculated and skillful racing by Peter Burling’s crew, who picked up a 2-2-1-5-1 fleet racing record in front of bumper crowds on Plymouth Hoe.

Speaking about his first ever win, Peter Burling said the team was ‘stoked to be in [their] first Final’. “It was an awesome effort from the team – it’s been a big push to get to this point but I’m really pleased with the way we’ve been sailing and improving.”