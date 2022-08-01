SailGP Great Britain Plymouth gewinnt zum erstenmal Team New Zealand
Neuseeland gwinnt das allererste Sail GP Event, in dem es Australien und Dänemark in Kopf an Kopf Rennen auf dem Plymouth Sound besiegt
Peter Burlings Neuseeland hat in seinem allerersten SailGP-Finale triumphiert und sich nach einem meisterhaften Rennwochenende auf den Gewässern des Plymouth Sound den Titel des Great Britain Sail Grand Prix geholt.
Das Kiwi-Team scheint endlich den F50-Code geknackt zu haben, nachdem es die fünfköpfige Siegesserie des zweimaligen Champions Australien gebrochen und Nicolai Sehesteds Dänemark auf den dritten Platz verdrängt hat.
Es war das Team von Peter Burling, das am schnellsten von der Linie kam, gefolgt von Dänemark auf dem zweiten Platz und Australien, das auf dem dritten Platz zurückblieb, was das erste Mal war, dass die Crew von Tom Slingsby nicht als Erster im Finale der drei Boote den Sieg erzielte.
Alle drei Boote kamen von den Foils, als leichte Winde den Boden des Kurses plagten, aber es war Sehested, der sich am schnellsten erholen konnte. Ein aggressives Match-Racing-Manöver von Burling stahl Dänemark jedoch bei Tor drei die Führung, und von da an dominierten die Kiwis.
