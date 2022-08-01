4. August 2022
SailGP Great Britain Plymouth gewinnt zum ersten mal Team New Zealand
SailGP Great Britain Plymouth gewinnt zum erstenmal Team New Zealand

Neuseeland gwinnt das allererste Sail GP Event, in dem es Australien und Dänemark in Kopf an Kopf Rennen auf dem Plymouth Sound besiegt

Peter Burlings Neuseeland hat in seinem allerersten SailGP-Finale triumphiert und sich nach einem meisterhaften Rennwochenende auf den Gewässern des Plymouth Sound den Titel des Great Britain Sail Grand Prix geholt. 
Das Kiwi-Team scheint endlich den F50-Code geknackt zu haben, nachdem es die fünfköpfige Siegesserie des zweimaligen Champions Australien gebrochen und Nicolai Sehesteds Dänemark auf den dritten Platz verdrängt hat.
Season 3 // Great Britain Sail Grand Prix // New Zealand champagne prize giving 
Es war das Team von Peter Burling, das am schnellsten von der Linie kam, gefolgt von Dänemark auf dem zweiten Platz und Australien, das auf dem dritten Platz zurückblieb, was das erste Mal war, dass die Crew von Tom Slingsby nicht als Erster im Finale der drei Boote den Sieg erzielte.

Alle drei Boote kamen von den Foils, als leichte Winde den Boden des Kurses plagten, aber es war Sehested, der sich am schnellsten erholen konnte. Ein aggressives Match-Racing-Manöver von Burling stahl Dänemark jedoch bei Tor drei die Führung, und von da an dominierten die Kiwis.
Season 3 // Great Britain Sail Grand Prix // New Zealand celebrate win on board 
It followed a weekend of calculated and skillful racing by Peter Burling’s crew, who picked up a 2-2-1-5-1 fleet racing record in front of bumper crowds on Plymouth Hoe.
Speaking about his first ever win, Peter Burling said the team was ‘stoked to be in [their] first Final’. “It was an awesome effort from the team – it’s been a big push to get to this point but I’m really pleased with the way we’ve been sailing and improving.”
Season 3 // Great Britain Sail Grand Prix // Final New Zealand and Australia 
Both New Zealand and Denmark secured places in their debut SailGP Final after a second day of neck and neck racing in changeable conditions.
Crews were caught off guard by puffy conditions, which saw wind directions shift by as much as 60 degrees and fluctuate from 35 km/h to just 9 km/h.
It was a devastating day for home favourites Great Britain however, which missed out on a place in the Final by the narrowest of margins.
 
A last minute penalty for a close cross to the Aussies was handed to Great Britain just 200m from the finish line of the fifth fleet race, handing the third Final place to the Danish.
 
