Organisiert vom Royal Ocean Racing Club in Zusammenarbeit mit der International Maxi Association und dem Yacht Club de France Schlachtlinien für das RORC Transatlantic Race gezogen 8. Januar 2022 – Calero Marinas – Puerto Calero + Marina Lanzarote, Lanzarote, Kanarische Inseln zum Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada Die Swiss Botin 52 Caro von Maximilian Klink ist eines von 30 Booten, die an der 8. Auflage des RORC Transatlantic Race von Lanzarote nach Grenada teilnehmen. Die vielfältige Flotte umfasst Zweihand-Teams, ehemalige Gewinner, America’s Cup- und Weltumsegler sowie korinthische Teams und regelmäßige RORC-Rennfahrer, die in einer der Royal 3.000 sm über den Atlantik segeln. Die längsten Rennen von Ocean Racing © Rolex/Kurt Arrigo Der Royal Ocean Racing Club trifft in Zusammenarbeit mit der International Maxi Association (IMA) und dem Yacht Club de France letzte Vorbereitungen für das RORC Transatlantic Race 2022, das am Samstag, den 8. Januar 2022 beginnt. Das längste Rennen der RORC Season’s Points Championship hat angezogen ein Rekord mit 30 Booten beim epischen 3.000-sm-Rennen über den Atlantik und Schlachten werden für die gesamte Flotte vorhergesagt. Ausgehend von Lanzarote werden die Teams in zwei Calero Marinas stationiert – Puerto Calero und Marina Lanzarote – und fahren zur Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada. Die glorreichen Sieben – MOCRA-Klasse Sieben Mehrrumpfboote werden gemeldet, wobei ein schillernder Vierkampf um die Mehrrumpflinienehren erwartet wird. Jason Carrolls Argo (USA), Giovanni Soldinis Maserati (ITA), Peter Cunninghams PowerPlay (CAY) und Antoine Rabastes Ultim’Emotion 2 (FRA) sind alle die Favoriten, die das Rennen als Erster beenden. Der RORC Transatlantic Race Mehrrumpf-Rekord beträgt 5 Tage 22 Std. 46 Min. 03 Sek. (2015 – Lloyd Thornburgs Phaedo 3, Skipper Brian Thompson). Der Gesamtsieger der Mehrrumpfboote wird nach der MOCRA-Zeitkorrektur ermittelt, wodurch drei aufgeladene Teams in den Mix einfließen. Zwei französische ORC50 haben ihr eigenes Linienduell und die Chance auf den Sieg für die MOCRA-Klasse. Halvard Mabire & Miranda Merron werden Zweihand mit GDD gegen Quentin le Nabours vollbesetzte Club 5 Oceans antreten. Der neueste Eintrag für die MOCRA-Klasse ist ein brandneues britisches Kanonenboot 68 Tosca, das Alex Thomson und Neal McDonald auf dem Teambogen enthält. Im Wettbewerb um Linienehren und einen von sieben großartigen Einsätzen in der MOCRA-Klasse – Jason Carrolls MOD70 Argo (USA) © Arthur Daniel Alex Thomson und Neal McDonald fahren auf dem neuen Kanonenboot 68 Tosca © Gunboat Favorit für Monohull-Linienehren – 100ft Maxi Comanche © ELWJ Fotografie Volvo 70 L4 Trifork mit dem Niederländer Bouwe Bekking am Steuer © ELWJ Fotografie Comanche-Favorit für die IMA Trophy – Monohull Line Honors Der feste Favorit für die 2022 Monohull Line Honours und die IMA Trophy ist die 100ft Maxi Comanche mit Skipper von Mitch Booth. Mit soliden Passatwinden und ohne größere Geräteausfälle hat Comanche das Potenzial, den Rennrekord zu brechen. Der RORC Transatlantic Race Monohull-Rekord beträgt 10 Tage 05 Std. 47 Min. 11 Sek. (2018 – Pier Luigi Loro Pianas 130ft Supermaxi My Song). Der ultimative Preis – RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy 23 Teams, darunter Comanche, haben die Möglichkeit, den ultimativen Preis für die beste korrigierte Zeit im IRC zu gewinnen und die RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy zu holen. Drei Volvo 70er werden an den Start gehen: L4 Trifork mit dem Niederländer Bouwe Bekking am Steuer, HYPR mit dem deutschen Skipper Jens Lindner und I Love Poland unter dem Skipper Grzegorz Baranowski. Die VO65 Sisi des Austrian Ocean Race Project, Skipper von Gerwin Jansen, bildet ein Quartett von Teams, die das Potenzial haben, Rennen über den Atlantik zu messen. Eines von vielen Rennen innerhalb des Rennens wird zwischen leistungsstarken 50-Fuß-Fahrern ausgetragen. Es wird eine faszinierende Begegnung zwischen Maximilian Klinks Swiss Botin 52 Caro, David Collins’ British Botin 52 Tala und der deutschen Carkeek 56 Black Pearl unter der Leitung von Stefan Jentzsch erwartet. Drei 60-Fußer sollten einen engen Kampf genießen; British Open 60 Rosalba, Skipper Richard Tolkien, französischer Volvo 60 Challenge Ocean, Skipper Valdo Dhoyer, und Jean Pierre Dreaus French Mylius 60 Lady First 3. Zu den jüngsten Einsendungen für das Rennen gehören Shahid Hamids British Swan 58 OMII, ein brandneues Design von Juan Kouyoumdjian, und die Hinckley Sou’wester 52 Diana mit dem niederländischen Skipper Carlo Vroon. Deutscher Carkeek 56 Black Pearl, Skipper von Stefan Jentzsch © James Mitchell/RORC Eine Familienangelegenheit – Christopher Daniels britischer J/121 Juno im Wettbewerb im IRC Two © James Tomlinson Remy Gerins 65 Fuß lange, von Spirit of Tradition entworfene Schaluppe Faïaoahé fährt unter der Leitung des Yacht Club de France © Rolex/Carlo Borlenghi Mark Emersons britischer A13 Phosphorus II in der heiß umkämpften IRC One Klasse © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo Dominique Tians Ker 46 Tonnerre de Glen ist der bestbewertete Eintrag im IRC One und ist einer von vier hochoptimierten 40-Fußern in der Klasse. Ein umfassender Wettbewerb wird zwischen Mark Emersons britischem A13 Phosphorus II, Jacques Pelletiers französischem Milon 41 L’Ange De Milon und Andrew Halls Lombard 46 Pata Negra erwartet; Gesamtsieger im Rennen 2019. In IRC Two gibt Ross Applebeys äußerst erfolgreiche British Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster ein RORC Transatlantic Race-Debüt. Ein weiterer Debütant, Christopher Daniels britischer J/121 Juno, wird eine enge Konkurrenz sein. Juno ist ein Familienboot mit einer jungen Crew. Tochter Poppy wird das Ruder übernehmen, Sohn Jack sitzt am Bug und fünf der Juno-Crew sind in den Zwanzigern. „Für mich ist es ein enormes Privileg, mit meinem Sohn und meiner Tochter eine ähnliche sportliche Leidenschaft zu haben; es ist eine riesige Chance“, kommentierte Christopher Daniel. „Das Rennen über den Atlantik konzentriert dich auf die Risiken, aber das sollte dich nicht davon abhalten, es zu tun. Ganz oben auf der Wunschliste steht vor dem Start eine Covid-freie Crew. Der ursprüngliche Plan war, mit sieben Rennen zu fahren, aber das Team wurde auf acht aufgestockt. Wenn also ein Crewmitglied nicht fahren kann, haben wir immer noch eine volle Besetzung.“ Drei klassische Designs werden unter IRC um die Classic Trophy rennen. Henry Cochins 1968 Philip Rhodes 71ft Ketch Eugenia V, Skipper von Baptiste Garnier; Martin Westcotts chilenischer S&S Swan 57 Equinoccio von 1978 und Remy Gerins 65ft Spirit of Tradition entworfene Schaluppe Faïaoahé. Faïaoahé wird Zweihand mit Bernard Jeanne-Beylot gegen den kleinsten Teilnehmer des RORC Transatlantic Race, Richard Palmers JPK 10.10 Jangada, antreten. Jangada fährt auch Zweihand mit Jeremy Waitt und kann weit über ihr Gewicht schlagen, nachdem sie das Rennen 2019 insgesamt gewonnen hat. Für eine vollständige Berichterstattung über das RORC Transatlantic Race, einschließlich Rennupdates und Geschichten der Teams, folgen Sie dem Royal Ocean Racing Club auf Instagram, Facebook und Twitter. Für regelmäßige Updates einschließlich Satelliten-Tracking gehen Sie zu: www.rorctransatlantic.rorc.org Latest Entry List HERE Facts & Stats Document HERE Trish Jenkins – RORC Press Officer High res images & media requests: Media Zone: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vZaFxi5_-EmCFpupmehjyBdFXMvSUDYe?usp=sharing press@rorc.org or: trish@j2pr.co.uk +44 (0)7880 518689 Skype: TrishJenkins RORC Race Enquiries: Royal Ocean Racing Club T: +44 (0)1983 295144 E: racing@rorc.org W: http://www.rorc.org Royal Ocean Racing Club: 20 St James’s Place London SW1A 1NN Tel: + 44 (020) 7493 2248 Fax: +44 (020) 7493 2470 E: info@rorc.org THE ROYAL OCEAN RACING CLUB: Established in 1925, The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) is best known for the biennial Fastnet Race and the international team event, the Admiral’s Cup. RORC organises an annual series of offshore races from its base in Cowes as well as inshore regattas in the Solent

The RORC works with other yacht clubs to promote their offshore races and provides marketing and organisational support. With the first race in 2009, the RORC Caribbean 600, based in Antigua and the first offshore race in the Caribbean, has been an instant success. The RORC extended its organisational expertise by creating the RORC Transatlantic Race from Lanzarote to Grenada, the first of which was in November 2014

The RORC has 4,000 members and a clubhouse based in St James‘ Place, London. After a merger with The Royal Corinthian Yacht Club in Cowes it now boasts a superb clubhouse facility at the entrance to Cowes Harbour

RORC website: www.rorc.org @RORCracing

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/RoyalOceanRacingClub/

https://www.instagram.com/rorcracing

https://twitter.com/rorcracing

https://www.instagram.com/rorcracing

Event website: www.rorctransatlantic.rorc.org INTERNATIONAL MAXI ASSOCIATION: The International Maxi Association (IMA) represents owners of Maxi yachts worldwide

Recognised in 2010 as the World Sailing international class of Maxi yachts, the IMA has the exclusive right to organise World championships for Maxi yachts. The President of the IMA is Benoît de Froidmont, the Secretary General is Andrew McIrvine, a past Commodore and Admiral of the Royal Ocean Racing Club

The IMA has been closely associated with the RORC Transatlantic Race since its inception. The IMA is registered in Geneva, has a base in Porto Cervo and an office in the UK, for rating and technical matters. The IMA’s function is to guide, structure and encourage maxi yacht racing worldwide

The IMA rule defines and categorises maxi yachts: it aims to embrace all maxi yachts and encourage any development that has a positive effect on the construction and performance of maxi yachts

The IMA Transatlantic Trophy is presented to the Line Honours Monohull in the RORC Transatlantic Race

www.internationalmaxiassociation.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imamaxi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imamaxi/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/INTMAXIASSOC YACHT CLUB DE FRANCE: The Yacht Club de France is one of the oldest nautical clubs in France and one of the most important yacht clubs in the world. The club was established in 1867 during the Second French Empire. It was bestowed Royal Patronage by Emperor Napoleon III

In 1891, a new club was founded; the Union des Yachts Français, Société d’Encouragement pour la Navigation de Plaisance. In 1907 the two clubs merged and were recognised by the International Yacht Racing Union (now World Sailing)

Members are enthusiasts who share the same approach to the sea. Combining tradition and modernity, initiative and innovation, as well as the traditional values ​​of the sailor: competence, responsibility, respect, solidarity, humility and good manners in a race or regatta. Yacht Club de France and its allied 56 clubs strive to promote its values to all. The Yacht Club de France entered the 21st century with the ambition displayed by its founders nearly 150 years ago: to share convictions and transmit values

Website: https://ycfrance.fr/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/YachtClubdeFrance

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/yacht_club_de_france/

LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/company/yacht-club-france CALERO MARINAS: www.caleromarinas.com Calero Marinas has developed and manages three marinas in the Canary Islands, having accrued over 35 years’ experience in the sector. The Canaries’ warm climate and regular supply of breeze has lead Lanzarote to become a favourite training ground for offshore race teams, whilst the combination of good flight connections and easily available services has created a popular and reliable base for international sailors

Marina Lanzarote is the newest addition to the group with secure berthing for vessels of up to 60m LOA, a wide range of services and the advantage of having the city and maritime quarter within a few minutes’ walk

The shipyard is equipped to hoist superyachts and the inclusion of deep keel pits in the yard’s design was considered especially to meet the needs of transoceanic racing yachts

https://www.facebook.com/CaleroMarinas/ @CaleroMarinas

Ig: @calero_marinas

Enquiries: phernandez@caleromarinas.com

#IslasCanarias #Lanzarote #PuertoCalero #MarinaLanzarote ISLAS CANARIAS & LANZAROTE TOURISM BOARD: https://www.facebook.com/Canary.Islands

Instagram:@islascanariasoficial, @Turismolzt, @Lanaroteesd Real Club Náutico de Arrecife: https://www.facebook.com/rcna.info

@rcna.info CAMPER & NICHOLSONS MARINAS: Camper & Nicholsons is widely recognised to be one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious yachting business names, with origins dating back to 1782. The company has specialised in marina and waterfront development for over 40 years and has provided services to clients in more than 25 countries worldwide. Projects range from small marinas through to developments of over 500 hectares. Camper & Nicholsons Marinas Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Camper & Nicholsons Marina Investments Limited. Camper & Nicholsons currently owns, manages and operate marinas in Grenada, Malta and Turkey with over 40 new projects currently under way all over the world

http://www.cnmarinas.com/

#cnmarinas @campernicholsonsmarinas CAMPER & NICHOLSONS PORT LOUIS MARINA: The superyacht and cruiser friendly marina in Grenada, Southern Caribbean. Located in the beautiful Lagoon just outside St. George’s, the capital, Port Louis Marina provides the perfect base from which to cruise the unspoilt Caribbean Paradise of Grenada and the Grenadines throughout the year. Overlooking the colourful waterfront of the Carenage, Port Louis Marina has fantastic facilities and services including 24hr security, experienced dockmasters, washrooms and free wifi, plus bars and restaurants, chandlery, and a swimming pool for the ultimate relaxation. The ‘Spice Island’, as Grenada is known, lies south of the main hurricane belt, making it a popular destination for yachts and superyachts to berth during the Caribbean summer months. Port Louis Marina is open throughout the year and is known as the sailing hub of the Southern Caribbean, with an exciting array of regattas and events taking place in 2021 and 2022, including ARC+, RORC and Viking Explorers. Zara Tremlett is one of few women in the world to hold a Certified Marina Manager qualification (CMM) and is supported at the marina by a loyal and local team.

http://en.cnmarinas.com/port-louis-marina/

For more information, please contact: Laura Harrison, Communications & Marketing Manager, laura.harrison@cnmarinas.com

#portlouismarina GRENADA TOURISM AUTHORITY: https://www.puregrenada.com/

#puresailing

#puregrenada IRC RATING: The RORC has been a leader in yacht rating systems and in co-operation with the French offshore racing club, UNCL, created IRC – the International Rating Certificate. IRC is a World Sailing recognised rating system and the principal yacht measurement system for the rating of racing yachts worldwide

The IRC rating rule is administered jointly by the RORC Rating Office in Lymington, UK and UNCL Centre de Calcul in Paris, France

The RORC Rating Office is the technical hub of the Royal Ocean Racing Club and recognised globally as a centre of excellence for measurement

For IRC rating information in the UK please see: www.rorcrating.com and for IRC rating globally www.ircrating.org

Social media: @RORCrating @IRCrating

https://www.facebook.com/rorcrating/ Royal Ocean Racing Club | 20 St James’s Place, London, SW1A 1NN www.rorc.org +44 (0) 20 7493 2248 | racing@rorc.org