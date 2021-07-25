30. Juli 2021
Olympia Tokyo: Laser Radial Svenja Weger nach dem 1 Tag auf Platz 1
ILCA6 Laser Radial Olympia Olympia 2021 Olympia Tokio Pressemitteilung Regatta Regatta 2021 

Olympia Tokio: Laser Radial Svenja Weger nach dem 1 Tag auf Platz 1 !

RANKNOCCREWRACE 01RACE 02RACE 03RACE 04RACE 05RACE 06RACE 07RACE 08RACE 09RACE 10MRTOTALNET
1st
Germany flagGermany
Svenja Weger5166
2nd
Denmark flagDenmark
Anne-Marie Rindom651111
3rd
Croatia flagCroatia
Elena Vorobeva1121313
4th
Finland flagFinland
Tuula Tenkanen961515
5th
Greece flagGreece
Vasileia Karachaliou2192121
6th
Canada flagCanada
Sarah Douglas1842222
7th
Norway flagNorway
Line Flem Høst2032323
8th
Spain flagSpain
Cristina Pujol Bajo1232424
9th
Japan flagJapan
Manami Doi1692525
10th
Belgium flagBelgium
Emma Plasschaert10172727
11th
Malaysia flagMalaysia
Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif3252828
12th
Turkey flagTurkey
Ecem Güzel4242828
13th
Switzerland flagSwitzerland
Maud Jayet2272929
14th
Great Britain flagGreat Britain
Alison Young2483232
15th
Italy flagItaly
Silvia Zennaro13203333
16th
Uruguay flagUruguay
Dolores Moreira Fraschini23113434
17th
Poland flagPoland
Magdalena Kwasna7283535
18th
Netherlands flagNetherlands
Marit Bouwmeester21143535
19th
Hungary flagHungary
Mária Érdi19183737
20th
Cyprus flagCyprus
Marilena Makri8303838
21st
Australia flagAustralia
Mara Stransky12263838
22nd
ROC flagROC
Ekaterina Zyuzina15314646
23rd
Ireland flagIreland
Annalise Murphy35124747
24th
Belarus flagBelarus
Tatiana Drozdovskaya25224747
25th
Lithuania flagLithuania
Viktorija Andrulyte38104848
26th
Sweden flagSweden
Josefin Olsson34154949
27th
India flagIndia
Nethra Kumanan33164949
28th
St Lucia flagSt Lucia
Stephanie Devaux-Lovell14365050
29th
Israel flagIsrael
Shai Kakon39135252
30th
Peru flagPeru
Paloma Schmidt Gutiérrez17375454
31st
Guatemala flagGuatemala
Isabella Maegli Agüero26295555
32nd
France flagFrance
Marie Bolou28275555
33rd
Thailand flagThailand
Kamolwan Chanyim27325959
34th
Mexico flagMexico
Elena Oetling41216262
35th
Hong Kong flagHong Kong
Stephanie Norton29356464
36th
China, PR flagChina, PR
Dongshuang Zhang31336464
37th
Portugal flagPortugal
Carolina Joao32346666
38th
Mozambique flagMozambique
Deisy Nhaquile30417171
39th
Egypt flagEgypt
Khouloud Mansy36397575
40th
Argentina flagArgentina
Lucía Falasca37387575
41st
Fiji flagFiji
Sophia Morgan43408383
42nd
USA flagUSA
Paige Railey4045UFD8585
43rd
Antigua flagAntigua
Jalese Gordon42438585
44th
Papua New Guinea flagPapua New Guinea
Rose-Lee Numa44428686

