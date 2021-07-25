Olympia Tokio: Laser Radial Svenja Weger nach dem 1 Tag auf Platz 1 !
|RANK
|NOC
|CREW
|RACE 01
|RACE 02
|RACE 03
|RACE 04
|RACE 05
|RACE 06
|RACE 07
|RACE 08
|RACE 09
|RACE 10
|MR
|TOTAL
|NET
|1st
Germany
|Svenja Weger
|5
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|6
|6
|2nd
Denmark
|Anne-Marie Rindom
|6
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11
|11
|3rd
Croatia
|Elena Vorobeva
|11
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|13
|4th
Finland
|Tuula Tenkanen
|9
|6
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|15
|5th
Greece
|Vasileia Karachaliou
|2
|19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|21
|21
|6th
Canada
|Sarah Douglas
|18
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|22
|22
|7th
Norway
|Line Flem Høst
|20
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|23
|23
|8th
Spain
|Cristina Pujol Bajo
|1
|23
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|24
|24
|9th
Japan
|Manami Doi
|16
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25
|25
|10th
Belgium
|Emma Plasschaert
|10
|17
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|27
|27
|11th
Malaysia
|Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif
|3
|25
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|28
|28
|12th
Turkey
|Ecem Güzel
|4
|24
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|28
|28
|13th
Switzerland
|Maud Jayet
|22
|7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|29
|29
|14th
Great Britain
|Alison Young
|24
|8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|32
|32
|15th
Italy
|Silvia Zennaro
|13
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|33
|33
|16th
Uruguay
|Dolores Moreira Fraschini
|23
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34
|34
|17th
Poland
|Magdalena Kwasna
|7
|28
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35
|35
|18th
Netherlands
|Marit Bouwmeester
|21
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35
|35
|19th
Hungary
|Mária Érdi
|19
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|37
|37
|20th
Cyprus
|Marilena Makri
|8
|30
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|38
|38
|21st
Australia
|Mara Stransky
|12
|26
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|38
|38
|22nd
ROC
|Ekaterina Zyuzina
|15
|31
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|46
|46
|23rd
Ireland
|Annalise Murphy
|35
|12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|47
|47
|24th
Belarus
|Tatiana Drozdovskaya
|25
|22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|47
|47
|25th
Lithuania
|Viktorija Andrulyte
|38
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|48
|48
|26th
Sweden
|Josefin Olsson
|34
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|49
|49
|27th
India
|Nethra Kumanan
|33
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|49
|49
|28th
St Lucia
|Stephanie Devaux-Lovell
|14
|36
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50
|50
|29th
Israel
|Shai Kakon
|39
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|52
|52
|30th
Peru
|Paloma Schmidt Gutiérrez
|17
|37
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|54
|54
|31st
Guatemala
|Isabella Maegli Agüero
|26
|29
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|55
|55
|32nd
France
|Marie Bolou
|28
|27
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|55
|55
|33rd
Thailand
|Kamolwan Chanyim
|27
|32
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|59
|59
|34th
Mexico
|Elena Oetling
|41
|21
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|62
|62
|35th
Hong Kong
|Stephanie Norton
|29
|35
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|64
|64
|36th
China, PR
|Dongshuang Zhang
|31
|33
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|64
|64
|37th
Portugal
|Carolina Joao
|32
|34
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|66
|66
|38th
Mozambique
|Deisy Nhaquile
|30
|41
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|71
|71
|39th
Egypt
|Khouloud Mansy
|36
|39
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75
|75
|40th
Argentina
|Lucía Falasca
|37
|38
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75
|75
|41st
Fiji
|Sophia Morgan
|43
|40
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|83
|83
|42nd
USA
|Paige Railey
|40
|45UFD
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|85
|85
|43rd
Antigua
|Jalese Gordon
|42
|43
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|85
|85
|44th
Papua New Guinea
|Rose-Lee Numa
|44
|42
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|86
|86