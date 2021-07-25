30. Juli 2021
Olympia Tokyo: Laser Flotte 1 Tag
Olympia Tokio: Laser Philipp Buhl am 1 Tag auf Platz 10

1st
France flagFrance
Jean Baptiste Bernaz111
2nd
Finland flagFinland
Kaarle Tapper222
3rd
Norway flagNorway
Hermann Tomasgaard333
4th
Cyprus flagCyprus
Pavlos Kontides444
5th
Great Britain flagGreat Britain
Elliot Hanson555
6th
Guatemala flagGuatemala
Juan Ignacio Maegli Aguero666
7th
Hungary flagHungary
Benjamin Vadnai777
8th
Slovenia flagSlovenia
Zan Luka Zelko888
9th
USA flagUSA
Charlie Buckingham999
10th
Germany flagGermany
Philipp Buhl101010
11th
Brazil flagBrazil
Robert Scheidt111111
12th
Peru flagPeru
Stefano Peschiera121212
13th
Argentina flagArgentina
Francisco Guaragna Rigonat131313
14th
India flagIndia
Vishnu Saravanan141414
15th
Croatia flagCroatia
Tonci Stipanovic151515
16th
Estonia flagEstonia
Karl-Martin Rammo161616
17th
Australia flagAustralia
Matthew Wearn171717
18th
Singapore flagSingapore
Ryan Lo181818
19th
New Zealand flagNew Zealand
Sam Meech191919
20th
Korea flagKorea
Jeemin Ha202020
21st
Spain flagSpain
Joel Rodriguez212121
22nd
Sweden flagSweden
Jesper Stalheim222222
23rd
Trinidad And Tobago flagTrinidad And Tobago
Andrew Lewis232323
24th
ROC flagROC
Sergey Komissarov242424
25th
Chile flagChile
Clemente Seguel252525
26th
Malaysia flagMalaysia
Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy262626
27th
Japan flagJapan
Kenji Nanri272727
28th
El Salvador flagEl Salvador
Enrique Jose Arathoon Pacas282828
29th
Montenegro flagMontenegro
Milivoj Dukic292929
30th
St Lucia flagSt Lucia
Luc Chevrier303030
31st
Samoa flagSamoa
Eroni Leilua313131
32nd
Egypt flagEgypt
Aly Badawy323232
33rd
Belgium flagBelgium
Wannes Van Laer333333
34th
Seychelles flagSeychelles
Rodney Govinden343434
35th
Papua New Guinea flagPapua New Guinea
Teariki Numa353535
Bildquelle: www.sailing.org

