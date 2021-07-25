Olympia Tokio: Laser Philipp Buhl am 1 Tag auf Platz 10
|RANK
|NOC
|CREW
|RACE 01
|RACE 02
|RACE 03
|RACE 04
|RACE 05
|RACE 06
|RACE 07
|RACE 08
|RACE 09
|RACE 10
|MR
|TOTAL
|NET
|1st
France
|Jean Baptiste Bernaz
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|2nd
Finland
|Kaarle Tapper
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|2
|3rd
Norway
|Hermann Tomasgaard
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|3
|4th
Cyprus
|Pavlos Kontides
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|4
|5th
Great Britain
|Elliot Hanson
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|5
|6th
Guatemala
|Juan Ignacio Maegli Aguero
|6
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|6
|6
|7th
Hungary
|Benjamin Vadnai
|7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7
|7
|8th
Slovenia
|Zan Luka Zelko
|8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|8
|9th
USA
|Charlie Buckingham
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9
|9
|10th
Germany
|Philipp Buhl
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10
|10
|11th
Brazil
|Robert Scheidt
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11
|11
|12th
Peru
|Stefano Peschiera
|12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|12
|12
|13th
Argentina
|Francisco Guaragna Rigonat
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|13
|14th
India
|Vishnu Saravanan
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|14
|14
|15th
Croatia
|Tonci Stipanovic
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|15
|16th
Estonia
|Karl-Martin Rammo
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|16
|17th
Australia
|Matthew Wearn
|17
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|17
|17
|18th
Singapore
|Ryan Lo
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18
|18
|19th
New Zealand
|Sam Meech
|19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|19
|19
|20th
Korea
|Jeemin Ha
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|20
|21st
Spain
|Joel Rodriguez
|21
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|21
|21
|22nd
Sweden
|Jesper Stalheim
|22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|22
|22
|23rd
Trinidad And Tobago
|Andrew Lewis
|23
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|23
|23
|24th
ROC
|Sergey Komissarov
|24
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|24
|24
|25th
Chile
|Clemente Seguel
|25
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25
|25
|26th
Malaysia
|Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy
|26
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|26
|26
|27th
Japan
|Kenji Nanri
|27
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|27
|27
|28th
El Salvador
|Enrique Jose Arathoon Pacas
|28
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|28
|28
|29th
Montenegro
|Milivoj Dukic
|29
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|29
|29
|30th
St Lucia
|Luc Chevrier
|30
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|30
|30
|31st
Samoa
|Eroni Leilua
|31
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|31
|31
|32nd
Egypt
|Aly Badawy
|32
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|32
|32
|33rd
Belgium
|Wannes Van Laer
|33
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|33
|33
|34th
Seychelles
|Rodney Govinden
|34
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34
|34
|35th
Papua New Guinea
|Teariki Numa
|35
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35
|35