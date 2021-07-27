Olympia Tokio: 49erFX GER Platz 7 Tina Lutz / Susann Beuke + Video Highlights 3 Tag !
|RANK
|NOC
|CREW
|RACE 01
|RACE 02
|RACE 03
|RACE 04
|RACE 05
|RACE 06
|RACE 07
|RACE 08
|RACE 09
|RACE 10
|RACE 11
|RACE 12
|MR
|TOTAL
|NET
|1st
Great Britain
|Charlotte DobsonSaskia Tidey
|1
|1
|(6)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|2
|2nd
USA
|Stephanie RobleMargaret Shea
|3
|2
|(14)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|19
|5
|3rd
Brazil
|Martine Soffiatti GraelKahena Kunze
|(15)
|5
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|21
|6
|4th
Denmark
|Ida Marie Baad NielsenMarie Thusgaard Olsen
|(14)
|4
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|21
|7
|5th
Belgium
|Isaura MaenhautAnouk GEURTS
|(17)
|3
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|24
|7
|6th
Netherlands
|Annemiek BekkeringAnnette Duetz
|(13)
|8
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|23
|10
|7th
Germany
|Tina LutzSusann Beucke
|5
|6
|(8)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|19
|11
|8th
Spain
|Tamara Echegoyen DominguezPaula Barcelo Martin
|2
|10
|(22)UFD
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34
|12
|9th
France
|Lili SebesiAlbane Dubois
|4
|(15)
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|29
|14
|10th
Argentina
|Victoria TravascioMaria Branz
|6
|9
|(13)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|28
|15
|11th
Australia
|Tess LloydJaime Ryan
|9
|(11)
|7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|27
|16
|12th
Austria
|Tanja FrankLorena Abicht
|11
|(13)
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|33
|20
|13th
New Zealand
|Alexandra MaloneyMolly Meech
|16
|(22)UFD
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|43
|21
|14th
Canada
|Alexandra Ten HoveMariah Millen
|(18)
|7
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|40
|22
|15th
Poland
|Aleksandra MelzackaKinga Loboda
|8
|14
|(16)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|38
|22
|16th
Norway
|Helene NæssMarie Rønningen
|10
|(17)
|12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|39
|22
|17th
Japan
|Anna YamazakiSena Takano
|7
|16
|(22)UFD
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|45
|23
|18th
Singapore
|Kimberly LimCecilia Low
|(12)
|12
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35
|23
|19th
China, PR
|Shasha ChenYE JIN
|(20)
|19
|17
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|56
|36
|20th
Peru
|Diana TudelaMaria Pia Van Oordt
|19
|18
|(22)UFD
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|59
|37
|21st
Tunisia
|EYA GUEZGUEZSARRA GUEZGUEZ
|(22)DNF
|22DNC
|22DNC
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|66
|44
