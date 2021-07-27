30. Juli 2021
Aktuelles:
SEGEL.DE – 25 Jahre Segeln im Internet

SEGEL.DE – 25 Jahre Segeln im Internet

Das deutsche Segelportal seit 1996

Olympia Tokyo: 49erFX Tina Lutz / Susann Beuke
49erFX Fotos Olympia Olympia 2021 Olympia Tokio Regatta Regatta 2021 Skiff Video 

Olympia Tokio: 49erFX GER Platz 7 Tina Lutz / Susann Beuke + Video Highlights 3 Tag !

Lars Krumnacker , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
 
RANKNOCCREWRACE 01RACE 02RACE 03RACE 04RACE 05RACE 06RACE 07RACE 08RACE 09RACE 10RACE 11RACE 12MRTOTALNET
1st
Great Britain flagGreat Britain
Charlotte DobsonSaskia Tidey11(6)82
2nd
USA flagUSA
Stephanie RobleMargaret Shea32(14)195
3rd
Brazil flagBrazil
Martine Soffiatti GraelKahena Kunze(15)51216
4th
Denmark flagDenmark
Ida Marie Baad NielsenMarie Thusgaard Olsen(14)43217
5th
Belgium flagBelgium
Isaura MaenhautAnouk GEURTS(17)34247
6th
Netherlands flagNetherlands
Annemiek BekkeringAnnette Duetz(13)822310
7th
Germany flagGermany
Tina LutzSusann Beucke56(8)1911
8th
Spain flagSpain
Tamara Echegoyen DominguezPaula Barcelo Martin210(22)UFD3412
9th
France flagFrance
Lili SebesiAlbane Dubois4(15)102914
10th
Argentina flagArgentina
Victoria TravascioMaria Branz69(13)2815
11th
Australia flagAustralia
Tess LloydJaime Ryan9(11)72716
12th
Austria flagAustria
Tanja FrankLorena Abicht11(13)93320
13th
New Zealand flagNew Zealand
Alexandra MaloneyMolly Meech16(22)UFD54321
14th
Canada flagCanada
Alexandra Ten HoveMariah Millen(18)7154022
15th
Poland flagPoland
Aleksandra MelzackaKinga Loboda814(16)3822
16th
Norway flagNorway
Helene NæssMarie Rønningen10(17)123922
17th
Japan flagJapan
Anna YamazakiSena Takano716(22)UFD4523
18th
Singapore flagSingapore
Kimberly LimCecilia Low(12)12113523
19th
China, PR flagChina, PR
Shasha ChenYE JIN(20)19175636
20th
Peru flagPeru
Diana TudelaMaria Pia Van Oordt1918(22)UFD5937
21st
Tunisia flagTunisia
EYA GUEZGUEZSARRA GUEZGUEZ(22)DNF22DNC22DNC6644

Bildquelle: www.sailing.org

Das könnte dir auch gefallen

49er – 50th Trofeo Princesa Sofia – Tag 2

interWEB
Americas Cup Christmas Race kein Wind kein Rennen

Kein Wind Kein Rennen

Lars Krumnacker
Red Bull Youth AmericaÕs Cup - Prize Giving

Amerrica’s Cup 22.06.2017

Dr. Irvin Krumnacker