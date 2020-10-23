IT’S GOING TO BE BUSY…

On the 1st of October it was the turn of RB2 (the code name for INEOS Team UK’s boat 2) to land down under. Flown onboard an Antonov cargo plane, the AC75 is now at the Brits new base on the Auckland’s Viaduct and will require minimal remaining fit out, allowing the team to get it out on the water quickly. As confirmed by INEOS TEAM UK’s Skipper Ben Ainslie, team work has been of the essence in order to keep up with the schedule.

“As a Challenger you’re always playing catch up on the race boat design from the Defender who gets to define the rules. That’s the game we chose to compete in, so we had to give ourselves maximum design and build time in the UK, which meant the Antonov was the only transport option. It’s testament to the huge effort by the whole team to get RB2 built and delivered to New Zealand on schedule. We can’t wait to get her out sailing!”

The Challenger of Record Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli is the final team to set up in Auckland. Although most of the Italian team is already in town, their second race boat left the boatyard in Northern Italy at the end of September and landed in Auckland, New Zealand on the 5th of October and transferred to their Viaduct Base under the cover of darkness with the aim of being launched later in the month.

Max Sirena, Skipper & Team Director of the Italian syndicate is ready to get back at work: “We have finally been released from quarantine, definitely a new experience. It feels good to be back to Auckland which is a bit of a second home to me and my family after years with Luna Rossa and Emirates Team New Zealand in the last Cup. We can’t wait to be out on the water in the Hauraki Gulf!”

No clue has been given by the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand on when they’ll launch their second AC75, but they are taking every opportunity to keep pushing their testing programme on Te Aihe. “The days are really counting down fast now, and every hour we can get on the water just helps us learn more and more.” said Glenn Ashby.

“And we are basically stepping into what is the most exciting time of the whole campaign as we start to see each of the teams second AC75’s which will be their race boats. While there is still a lot of time for development, a big chunk of the AC36 puzzle is about to be put in place.”

There are those who think that the differences between the boats will be considerable, those who are convinced that eventually the second generation of the AC75 will look pretty similar. Either way, the spectacle of watching these boats race will be one not to miss.

This is the America’s Cup, what will happen is anyone’s guess. No matter on what side of the world or what team people support, everyone in the next couple of months will be looking at Auckland to catch a glimpse of the new AC75s and to get an insight of the speed and power that the racing will showcase in the biggest event in sailing.

Announced this week is the first wave or America’s Cup broadcast partners and territories where live racing can be viewed around the world.