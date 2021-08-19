20. August 2021
Aktuelles:
SEGEL.DE – 25 Jahre Segeln im Internet

Das deutsche Segelportal seit 1996

IQFoil: WM 2021 Silvaplaner See GER 220 Sebastian Kordel auf 2.Platz, GER 33 Lena Gerdil 11.Platz !
Foiling IQ Foil WM 2021 IQFoil IQFoil Class Pressemitteilung Regatta Regatta 2021 Starboard Windsurfen 

IQ Foil: WM 2021 Silvapalner See GER 220 Sebastian Kordel auf Platz. 2 , GER 33 Lena Gerdil 11.Platz !

Lars Krumnacker

iQFOiL Senior Worlds Men

 

Results are provisional as of 16:46 on August 19, 2021

Overall

Sailed: 5, Discards: 1, To count: 4, Entries: 157, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank
Flight
MNA
SAIL
YEAR
U21
HelmName
Sailor ID
Q1-CR
Q2-CR
Q3-CR
Q4-CR
Q5-CR
Q6-CR
Total
Nett
1stBlue
NED		551999 Luuc Van-OpzeelandNEDAV511.02.0(4.0)2.01.0 10.06.0
2ndYellow
GER		2201990 Sebastian KordelGERSK81.0(19.0)1.01.06.0 28.09.0
3rdBlue
GBR		3601999 Andy BrownGBRAB1642.0(4.0)1.04.02.0 13.09.0
4thBlue
FRA		4651996 Goyard NicolasFRANG10(12.0)5.02.01.04.0 24.012.0
5thYellow
GBR		9831995 Matthew BartonGBRMB1244.03.0(5.0)4.01.0 17.012.0
6thYellow
FRA		6292001U21Louis PignoletFRALP46(25.0)2.03.09.02.0 41.016.0
7thBlue
FRA		561993 Louis GiardFRALG334.03.0(9.0)5.06.0 27.018.0
8thBlue
NED		20201996 Amado VrieswijkNEDAV649.07.03.0(18.0)3.0 40.022.0
9thBlue
NED		4651994 Huig-Jan TakNEDHT43.01.05.0(20.0)15.0 44.024.0
10thBlue
FRA		1522000 Tom ArnouxFRATA22(14.0)10.06.03.05.0 38.024.0
11thYellow
ISR		602000 Tom ReuvenyISRTR35.0(79.0 DNC)4.011.04.0 103.024.0
12thYellow
SUI		631995 Elia ColomboSUIEC28.0(13.0)7.03.010.0 41.028.0
13thYellow
FRA		41998 Titouan Le-BosqFRATL416.06.010.07.0(14.0) 43.029.0
14thYellow
GBR		192002U21Finn HawkinsGBRFH102.08.0(30.0)12.011.0 63.033.0
15thYellow
FRA		71997 Mestre AdrienFRAAM51(10.0)7.09.08.09.0 43.033.0
16thBlue
ITA		1502001U21Nicola RennaITANR165.012.010.07.0(13.0) 47.034.0
17thYellow
NED		362002U21Max CasteleinNEDMC726.05.02.02.0(79.0 BFD) 114.035.0
18thYellow
ARU		41997 Ethan WesteraARUEW3(17.0)15.08.06.07.0 53.036.0
19thYellow
FRA		162001U21Yun PouliquenFRAYP147.04.021.05.0(46.0) 83.037.0
20thYellow
FRA		531997 Clement BourgeoisFRACB6720.01.06.0(79.0 DNC)15.0 121.042.0
21stBlue
ITA		241999 Luca Di-TomassiITALD706.016.0(22.0)6.016.0 66.044.0
22ndYellow
FRA		3122001U21Fabien PianazzaFRAFP2911.012.012.0(30.0)12.0 77.047.0
23rdYellow
FRA		771989 Pierre Le-CoqFRAPL1216.0(21.0)13.013.08.0 71.050.0
24thYellow
FRA		7521989 Alexandre CousinFRAAC1073.0(32.0)25.021.03.0 84.052.0
25thBlue
ITA		1401989 Matteo IachinoITAMI33(30.0)8.027.08.09.0 82.052.0
26thBlue
GBR		101998 Henry BloodworthGBRHB4218.011.0(19.0)11.012.0 71.052.0
27thBlue
BRA		71994 Mateus IsaacBRAMG34(26.0)6.023.017.07.0 79.053.0
28thYellow
GER		71994 Nicolas PrienGERNP179.016.0(27.0)10.018.0 80.053.0
29thBlue
FRA		391985 Benjamin TillierCALBT217.09.020.0(26.0)10.0 82.056.0
30thYellow
POL		231991 Maciek RutkowskiPOLMR322.011.011.0(23.0)13.0 80.057.0
31stBlue
GBR		601993 Samuel SillsGBRSS56(79.0 DNC)18.011.010.019.0 137.058.0
32ndBlue
POL		1821994 Pawel TarnowskiPOLPT410.0(79.0 DNC)15.027.08.0 139.060.0
33rdBlue
FRA		92000 Mathurin JolivetFRAMJ248.020.014.019.0(36.0) 97.061.0
34thYellow
FRA		101997 Oel PouliquenFRAOP10(23.0)9.014.016.022.0 84.061.0
35thBlue
FRA		131998 Romain GhioFRARG12(24.0)24.07.09.022.0 86.062.0
36thBlue
DEN		151997 Mads JepsenDENMJ1715.019.017.012.0(24.0) 87.063.0
37thYellow
AUS		01973 Stephen AllenAUSSA22(28.0)14.018.015.016.0 91.063.0
38thYellow
ISR		241998 Yoav OmerISRYO212.018.015.0(19.0)19.0 83.064.0
39thBlue
DEN		2912000 Niklas LillelundDENNL37.0(79.0 DNC)8.016.038.0 148.069.0
40thBlue
SUI		6011999 Matteo BenzSUIMB3216.0(37.0)12.015.030.0 110.073.0
41stBlue
GBR		1021998 James HatcherGBRJH140(25.0)17.013.025.020.0 100.075.0
42ndBlue
NED		111999 Sil HoekstraNEDSH713.023.024.0(31.0)17.0 108.077.0
43rdYellow
GBR		2622003U21Max BeamanGBRMB158(39.0)23.026.026.05.0 119.080.0
44thBlue
ITA		601995 Daniele BenedettiITADB4121.015.021.023.0(34.0) 114.080.0
45thBlue
DEN		241992 Sebastian KornumDENSK1427.013.025.0(49.0)18.0 132.083.0
46thYellow
NED		172001U21Joost VinkNEDJV76(34.0)17.016.027.026.0 120.086.0
47thYellow
ISR		302001U21Tomer VardimonISRTV1(33.0)20.017.020.030.0 120.087.0
48thYellow
HKG		81997 Rafeek KikabhoyHKGKK213.025.028.022.0(41.0) 129.088.0
49thYellow
ISR		9302004U21Daniel Basik-TashtashISRDB714.024.019.0(79.0 DNC)31.0 167.088.0
50thYellow
ESP		952001U21Jorge Aranzueque-CampelloESPJA7915.010.035.0(59.0)29.0 148.089.0
51stYellow
ISR		511996 Baz-Shlomo BelISRBB430.0(38.0)29.014.017.0 128.090.0
52ndBlue
POL		281996 Radoslaw FurmanskiPOLRF131.021.0(45.0)28.011.0 136.091.0
53rdYellow
HKG		332002U21Ling-Yeung AuHKGJA2(41.0)33.020.018.021.0 133.092.0
54thBlue
ESP		2111999 Fernando Lamadrid-TruebaESPFL15(79.0 DNC)22.018.022.031.0 172.093.0
55thBlue
HKG		211999 Ching-Yin ChengHKGCC823.025.0(32.0)24.021.0 125.093.0
56thYellow
CRO		7511987 Luka MratovicCROLM132.022.0(43.0)17.025.0 139.096.0
57thBlue
ITA		871998 Jacopo RennaITAJR211.029.0(52.0)32.025.0 149.097.0
58thBlue
ESP		41994 Tomas Vieito-CobinESPTV129.026.0(33.0)29.014.0 131.098.0
59thBlue
GER		4041998 Fabian WolfGERFW35(39.0)35.026.014.027.0 141.0102.0
60thYellow
POL		722002U21Kamil ManowieckiPOLKM2324.029.022.0(43.0)28.0 146.0103.0
61stYellow
LTU		71994 Rytis JasiunasLTURJ121.0(48.0)37.024.023.0 153.0105.0
62ndBlue
ISR		162003U21Ido PomerantzISRIP622.028.031.0(40.0)28.0 149.0109.0
63rdYellow
ESP		3392004U21Bernat TomasESPBT418.027.0(51.0)32.034.0 162.0111.0
64thYellow
BEL		721985 Steven Van-BroeckhovenBELSV1431.034.0(40.0)28.020.0 153.0113.0
65thYellow
FRA		01992 Jerome PasquetteFRAJP2727.030.0(60.0)31.027.0 175.0115.0
66thBlue
DEN		372003U21Johan Soe (79.0 BFD)14.016.013.079.0 DNC 201.0122.0
67thBlue
NED		252001U21Floris FrankenNEDFF2(47.0)27.028.041.026.0 169.0122.0
68thYellow
ARU		9192002U21Tom De-VriesNEDTD1319.036.034.034.0(39.0) 162.0123.0
69thBlue
NED		142002U21Luc SchmitzNEDLS820.036.034.034.0(79.0 BFD) 203.0124.0
70thBlue
BEL		392000 Thomas BrouckeBELTB628.033.0(79.0 DNC)44.023.0 207.0128.0
71stYellow
ITA		171998 Antonino CangemiITAAC25035.028.032.033.0(79.0 DNC) 207.0128.0
72ndBlue
ISR		462002U21Liam SegevISRLS535.0(38.0)29.035.029.0 166.0128.0
73rdYellow
SUI		762002U21Sebastian ScharerSUISS16(44.0)35.031.025.038.0 173.0129.0
74thBlue
ESP		31992 Joan-Carles Cardona-BocarandoESPJC42(42.0)42.035.021.032.0 172.0130.0
75thBlue
POL		422002U21Michal PolakPOLMP2233.034.030.033.0(79.0 DNC) 209.0130.0
76thYellow
ISR		2182002U21Roi HillelISRRH3(42.0)26.033.040.032.0 173.0131.0
77thBlue
GRE		802001U21Leonidas TsortanidisGRELT1019.043.044.030.0(60.0) 196.0136.0
78thYellow
ITA		3532000 Francesco ScagliolaITAFS13547.031.024.0(52.0)37.0 191.0139.0
79thBlue
GBR		4262002U21James FaleyGBRJF9237.031.0(49.0)43.035.0 195.0146.0
80thYellow
ITA		272004U21Manolo ModenaITAMM331(50.0)37.038.038.035.0 198.0148.0
81stBlue
TUR		3991998 Onur-Cavit BirizTURCB732.0(50.0)39.047.033.0 201.0151.0
82ndBlue
FIN		81999 Jakob EklundFINJE541.0(45.0)37.038.037.0 198.0153.0
83rdYellow
LAT		231976 Janis PreissLATJP137.043.039.036.0(54.0) 209.0155.0
84thYellow
ISR		232004U21Shalev EgozyISRSE355.0(79.0 DNC)23.045.033.0 235.0156.0
85thBlue
ISR		842002U21Nir LeshedISRNL1(55.0)40.038.037.044.0 214.0159.0
86thYellow
FRA		11592001U21Benoat MerceurFRABM6940.046.041.035.0(79.0 DNC) 241.0162.0
87thYellow
GER		772001U21Leopold SenstGERLS7429.040.045.049.0(53.0) 216.0163.0
88thBlue
ISR		132002U21Eyal ZrorISREZ4(51.0)46.036.042.040.0 215.0164.0
89thYellow
JPN		51998 Kensei IkedaJPNKI3138.041.0(54.0)41.045.0 219.0165.0
90thBlue
ITA		3452005U21Jacopo GavioliITAJG638.044.041.0(45.0)42.0 210.0165.0
91stBlue
RYF		472000 Egor ZhilinRUSEZ645.032.040.051.0(55.0) 223.0168.0
92ndBlue
POL		6362002U21Dominik LewinskiPOLDL2(57.0)30.046.050.043.0 226.0169.0
93rdYellow
POR		172002U21Andre PereiraPORAC3349.047.036.037.0(52.0) 221.0169.0
94thYellow
ITA		3641999 Daniel SlijkITADS6045.044.0(46.0)44.036.0 215.0169.0
95thYellow
NED		3522004U21Hidde Van-Der-MeerNEDHV34(48.0)45.044.042.040.0 219.0171.0
96thYellow
NED		81232003U21Kas De-WolfNEDKD1058.0(79.0 DNC)42.051.024.0 254.0175.0
97thYellow
FRA		3632002U21Julian JordanFRAJJ26(53.0)51.053.029.043.0 229.0176.0
98thYellow
GBR		91970 Guy CribbGBRGC6536.039.048.053.0(61.0) 237.0176.0
99thYellow
ARU		311998 Malik HovelingNEDMH24(79.0 DNC)42.047.039.048.0 255.0176.0
100thBlue
ITA		72001U21Riccardo OnaliITARO1134.039.063.0(67.0)41.0 244.0177.0
101stBlue
EST		241991 John KajuESTJK248.0(53.0)51.039.039.0 230.0177.0
102ndBlue
JPN		541994 Daiya KuramochiJPNDK544.047.043.0(56.0)46.0 236.0180.0
103rdBlue
GER		7302000 Lars PoggemannGERLP1852.051.0(55.0)36.052.0 246.0191.0
104thBlue
NED		562002U21Matthijs Van-WijngaardenNEDMW2143.052.048.0(53.0)48.0 244.0191.0
105thYellow
RYF		211995 Vladislav BurmistrenkoRUSVB2246.050.0(52.0)47.050.0 245.0193.0
106thYellow
GRE		1262004U21Ioannis KarvouniarisGREIK28(66.0)49.050.050.049.0 264.0198.0
107thBlue
HUN		1961996 Bence SantaHUNBS1446.049.0(61.0)59.047.0 262.0201.0
108thYellow
GRE		12002U21Alexandros KalpogiannakisGREAK5754.053.0(56.0)46.051.0 260.0204.0
109thYellow
RYF		311996 Evgenii AivazianRUSEA443.052.055.055.0(57.0) 262.0205.0
110thBlue
POL		1631999 Tomasz RomanowskiPOLTR550.057.047.055.0(61.0) 270.0209.0
111thBlue
HKG		142002U21Lok YeungHKGYY149.048.050.0(79.0 DNC)63.0 289.0210.0
112thBlue
GRE		182001U21Emmanouil ManiadakisGREEM1856.0(61.0)54.052.049.0 272.0211.0
113thBlue
GER		1072003U21Jonne HeimannGERJH91(64.0)64.042.057.050.0 277.0213.0
114thYellow
ESP		6002000 Nico Fores-SanchoESPNF352.054.0(57.0)56.056.0 275.0218.0
115thBlue
TUR		4352004U21Berke Okay 40.062.056.061.0(79.0 DNC) 298.0219.0
116thBlue
FRA		5582002U21Julien RattottiFRAJR54(79.0 BFD)41.079.0 DNC46.054.0 299.0220.0
117thYellow
ESP		3592005U21Joan RiutortESPJR89(65.0)60.065.048.047.0 285.0220.0
118thBlue
POR		232000 Tiago AbreuPORJF1254.059.0(65.0)58.053.0 289.0224.0
119thBlue
ESP		22002U21Aurelio Terry-ValleESPAD4058.056.059.054.0(64.0) 291.0227.0
120thBlue
FIN		22000 Filip StoreFINFS1(66.0)54.064.048.062.0 294.0228.0
121stYellow
DEN		4311998 Peter NorsDENPN562.0(79.0 DNC)49.079.0 DNC42.0 311.0232.0
122ndBlue
JPN		601997 Anami TomonoriJPNTA14(79.0 DNC)63.058.066.045.0 311.0232.0
123rdYellow
DEN		762003U21Marinus-Tambo ChristiansenDENMC1259.0(79.0 DNC)62.057.055.0 312.0233.0
124thBlue
LAT		4012004U21Arturs SprinduksLATAS559.055.0(69.0)62.058.0 303.0234.0
125thBlue
HUN		771996 Mateo BorsHUNMB668.058.053.0(79.0 DNC)57.0 315.0236.0
126thBlue
ISR		81997 Ofek ElimelehISROE236.066.057.0(79.0 DNC)79.0 DNC 317.0238.0
127thYellow
GER		6991995 Lasse BrudekGERLB2157.058.0(63.0)62.062.0 302.0239.0
128thYellow
JPN		752000 Wataru TajimaJPNWT3(71.0)56.059.058.067.0 311.0240.0
129thYellow
CZE		7771989 Jakub ZimaCZEJZ360.061.0(66.0)61.058.0 306.0240.0
130thBlue
NOR		12312004U21August LandmarkNORAL1465.0(71.0)60.060.056.0 312.0241.0
131stYellow
GER		20192003U21Mats Von-HoltenGERMV2263.057.061.063.0(66.0) 310.0244.0
132ndYellow
RYF		91994 Evgenii GalitskiiRUSEG9(79.0 DNC)55.058.054.079.0 DNC 325.0246.0
133rdYellow
TUR		2152001U21Kuzey OztasTURKO756.063.0(68.0)64.064.0 315.0247.0
134thYellow
LAT		131967 Ansis DaleLATAD1(70.0)59.064.066.059.0 318.0248.0
135thBlue
POR		51976 Miguel MartinhoPORMM363.060.062.065.0(79.0 BFD) 329.0250.0
136thBlue
LAT		292005U21Davis MazaisLATDM261.0(79.0 DNC)68.064.059.0 331.0252.0
137thYellow
ESP		3692001U21Biel LladoESPGL651.0(79.0 DNC)79.0 DNC79.0 DNC44.0 332.0253.0
138thYellow
JPN		62004U21Anami KentaJPNKA13(67.0)62.067.060.065.0 321.0254.0
139thBlue
RYF		411999 Ilya KirichukRUSIK2353.0(72.0)70.070.065.0 330.0258.0
140thBlue
ESP		5122003U21Santiago Costa-HoevelARGSC860.065.0(79.0 DNC)68.067.0 339.0260.0
141stBlue
LAT		1881999 Martins DzirnieksLATMD362.0(69.0)67.063.068.0 329.0260.0
142ndYellow
GER		8641999 Stephan HeckerGERSH7064.065.0(70.0)65.068.0 332.0262.0
143rdBlue
LAT		162004U21Jekabs CezeLATJC167.0(79.0 DNC)66.079.0 DNC51.0 342.0263.0
144thYellow
JPN		11512002U21Yugo SaitoJPNYS36(69.0)64.069.069.063.0 334.0265.0
145thBlue
UKR		52005U21Oleksandr MendelenkoUKROM1069.067.0(73.0)69.066.0 344.0271.0
146thYellow
EST		362004U21Joonas MikESTJM468.066.0(71.0)70.071.0 346.0275.0
147thYellow
HUN		1832007U21Milan SchneiderHUNMS10(74.0)67.072.067.069.0 349.0275.0
148thYellow
EST		2072002U21Frank ErvinESTFE161.0(79.0 DNC)79.0 DNC79.0 DNC60.0 358.0279.0
149thYellow
ESP		772000 Arnau Canada-RipollESPAC108(75.0)68.073.068.070.0 354.0279.0
150thBlue
FIN		91999 Martin MikkolaFINMM13(71.0)68.071.071.070.0 351.0280.0
151stBlue
BEL		2502003U21Cyril EvrardBELCE170.070.0(72.0)72.069.0 353.0281.0
152ndYellow
AUT		1001975 Florian NeuschellerAUTFN272.069.0(74.0)71.073.0 359.0285.0
153rdYellow
GER		5992000 Johannes SattlerGERJS12973.070.0(75.0)72.072.0 362.0287.0
154thBlue
UKR		101999 Vladislav MendelenkoUKRVM3(79.0 DNC)73.074.073.071.0 370.0291.0
155thYellow
NOR		662004U21Christian LinnerudNORCL6(79.0 DNC)79.0 DNC79.0 DNC79.0 DNC79.0 DNC 395.0316.0
155thBlue
GBR		7751977 David Curry (79.0 DNC)79.0 DNC79.0 DNC79.0 DNC79.0 DNC 395.0316.0
155thBlue
GER		19611961 Bernd TimmeGERBT8(79.0 DNC)79.0 DNC79.0 DNC79.0 DNC79.0 DNC 395.0316.0

iQFOiL Senior Worlds Women

Silvaplana

 

Results are provisional as of 15:12 on August 19, 2021

Overall

Sailed: 4, Discards: 1, To count: 3, Entries: 72, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank
MNA
SAIL
Year
U21
HelmName
SAILOR ID
R1
R2
R3
R4
Total
Nett
1st
FRA		571992 Helene NoesmoenFRAHN21.01.01.0(2.0)5.03.0
2nd
FRA		181995 Lucie BelbeochFRALB332.05.03.0(73.0 DNC)83.010.0
3rd
GBR		9561996 Saskia SillsGBRSS63(8.0)3.05.03.019.011.0
4th
GBR		5292000 Islay WatsonGBRIW277.08.0(16.0)1.032.016.0
5th
FRA		312002U21Lola SorinFRALS264.06.06.0(12.0)28.016.0
6th
NOR		392001U21Helle OppedalNORHO83.013.02.0(25.0)43.018.0
7th
CRO		9912000 Palma CargoCROPC49.04.0(23.0)9.045.022.0
8th
POL		71990 Maja DziarnowskaPOLMD66.0(18.0)10.06.040.022.0
9th
ESP		121996 Pilar Lamadrid-TruebaESPPL145.014.04.0(15.0)38.023.0
10th
ISR		3512005U21Shachar ReshefISRSR8(19.0)16.09.04.048.029.0
11th
GER		331989 Lena ErdilGERLE1011.02.0(38.0)17.068.030.0
12th
FRA		7751991 Delphine CousinFRADC32(14.0)7.012.011.044.030.0
13th
FRA		112003U21Marion CouturierFRAMC8117.0(24.0)11.05.057.033.0
14th
ISR		22004U21Daniela PelegISRDP112.0(17.0)14.08.051.034.0
15th
FRA		7122003U21Manon PianazzaFRAMP6410.011.0(22.0)14.057.035.0
16th
NED		331996 Sara WennekesNEDSW5(38.0)10.07.022.077.039.0
17th
CZE		982004U21Barbora SvikovaCZEBS321.09.0(49.0)13.092.043.0
18th
ISR		3902003U21Sharon KantorISRSK8(26.0)22.013.010.071.045.0
19th
GBR		2481998 Alice ReadGBRAR80(32.0)15.026.07.080.048.0
20th
GBR		5611996 Imogen SillsGBRIS2713.0(21.0)18.018.070.049.0
21st
ISR		71999 Maya MorrisISRMM322.012.017.0(29.0)80.051.0
22nd
ISR		832001U21Naama GazitISRNG515.023.015.0(49.0)102.053.0
23rd
ESP		1321994 Nicole Van-Der-VeldenARUNV120.029.08.0(36.0)93.057.0
24th
GER		7992002U21Theresa-Marie SteinleinGERTS7827.0(33.0)24.016.0100.067.0
25th
FRA		1181992 Marion MortefonFRAMM13025.0(27.0)25.020.097.070.0
26th
MEX		281999 Mariana Aguilar-Chavez-PeonMEXMA3(46.0)25.020.026.0117.071.0
27th
FRA		191999 Ambar PapazianFRAAP5624.020.033.0(73.0 DNC)150.077.0
28th
GBR		6672001U21Jennie RobertsGBRJR119(31.0)26.027.024.0108.077.0
29th
ISR		282002U21Neeve RobinsonISRNR323.028.0(73.0 DNC)30.0154.081.0
30th
HKG		31997 Kwan-Ching MaHKGMM539.0(45.0)31.019.0134.089.0
31st
ESP		3452003U21Andrea TorresESPAF4634.034.0(35.0)21.0124.089.0
32nd
ESP		31996 Blanca AlabauESPBA940.0(46.0)30.023.0139.093.0
33rd
GBR		4002000 Alysia GibsonGBRAG7616.0(50.0)48.033.0147.097.0
34th
ITA		12000 Giorgia SpecialeITAGS13128.030.0(42.0)39.0139.097.0
35th
CZE		892001U21Katerina SvikovaCZEKS518.041.041.0(50.0)150.0100.0
36th
ISR		442002U21Linoy GevaISRLG136.019.047.0(54.0)156.0102.0
37th
NOR		3322004U21Mina MobekkNORMM23(37.0)31.036.035.0139.0102.0
38th
RYF		81989 Anna SagulenkoUKRAS933.038.0(50.0)32.0153.0103.0
39th
ARU		911991 Sarah-Quita OffringaARUSO135.048.021.0(56.0)160.0104.0
40th
RYF		11997 Anna KhvorikovaRUSAK6049.0(57.0)29.027.0162.0105.0
41st
NOR		1262004U21Oda SverreNOROS11(44.0)39.028.038.0149.0105.0
42nd
HUN		111988 Sara CholnokyHUNSC2(47.0)47.032.028.0154.0107.0
43rd
POL		2302001U21Maja KuchtaPOLMK77(58.0)32.019.057.0166.0108.0
44th
HKG		41995 Wai-Yan NgaiHKGWN243.036.034.0(46.0)159.0113.0
45th
BRA		162001U21Giovanna PradaBRAGP14(41.0)40.039.034.0154.0113.0
46th
FIN		61992 Aleksandra BlinnikkaFINAB8(61.0)35.045.037.0178.0117.0
47th
CZE		112004U21Katerina AltmannovaCZEKA130.0(54.0)43.045.0172.0118.0
48th
JPN		41999 Rina NiijimaJPNRN3(60.0)37.040.043.0180.0120.0
49th
BRA		491986 Bruna MelloBRABC342.0(43.0)37.041.0163.0120.0
50th
NOR		292006U21Tuva OppedalNORTO1229.058.044.0(61.0)192.0131.0
51st
NOR		5001989 Oda Stokstad-BadholtNOROB1445.0(56.0)46.048.0195.0139.0
52nd
SLO		512005U21Lina Erzen 57.055.0(73.0 DNC)31.0216.0143.0
53rd
ITA		252004U21Sofia RennaITASR4048.042.057.0(73.0 DNC)220.0147.0
54th
JPN		721987 Megumi KomineJPNMK20(51.0)49.051.047.0198.0147.0
55th
SUI		2261990 Manon BergerSUIMB3954.0(59.0)55.040.0208.0149.0
56th
GER		681999 Helena WanserGERHW1555.0(61.0)54.044.0214.0153.0
57th
GRE		1372003U21Danae PontifexGREDP2850.051.053.0(58.0)212.0154.0
58th
CZE		61991 Jana SlivovaCZEJS1752.0(73.0 BFD)61.042.0228.0155.0
59th
JPN		941983 Onishi FujikoJPNFO1(53.0)53.052.051.0209.0156.0
60th
MEX		71995 Cristina Ortiz-VivasMEXCO1(64.0)44.059.055.0222.0158.0
61st
GER		3691999 Alisa EngelmannGERAE1856.052.0(63.0)52.0223.0160.0
62nd
ESP		5132004U21Julia Gomez RoaESPJG11463.0(66.0)60.053.0242.0176.0
63rd
TUR		8072002U21Ayse-Zeynep TurkogluTURAT1459.0(65.0)58.060.0242.0177.0
64th
FIN		31998 Anna-Helmi HaavistoFINAH14(71.0)64.056.059.0250.0179.0
65th
NED		1192001U21Fianne Van-Den-BruleNEDFB1662.062.0(64.0)64.0252.0188.0
66th
ITA		42006U21Linda OprandiITALO565.060.066.0(73.0 DNC)264.0191.0
67th
GER		7121995 Lena HaverlandGERLH1068.0(71.0)65.062.0266.0195.0
68th
NED		2012002U21Ghislaine Van-EmpelNEDGE5(70.0)63.070.063.0266.0196.0
69th
SUI		1302002U21Elena SanderaSUIES1069.068.062.0(73.0 DNC)272.0199.0
70th
POR		161993 Margarida-Gil MoraisPORMM766.0(69.0)68.065.0268.0199.0
71st
SGP		732001U21Marsha ShahrinSINMS3(67.0)67.067.066.0267.0200.0
72nd
GER		2212003U21Nadia JablonskiGERNJ7(73.0 DNC)70.069.067.0279.0206.0

