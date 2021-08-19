IQ Foil: WM 2021 Silvapalner See GER 220 Sebastian Kordel auf Platz. 2 , GER 33 Lena Gerdil 11.Platz !
iQFOiL Senior Worlds Men
Results are provisional as of 16:46 on August 19, 2021
Overall
Rank
Flight
MNA
SAIL
YEAR
U21
HelmName
Sailor ID
Q1-CR
Q2-CR
Q3-CR
Q4-CR
Q5-CR
Q6-CR
Total
Nett
|1st
|Blue
NED
|55
|1999
|Luuc Van-Opzeeland
|NEDAV51
|1.0
|2.0
|(4.0)
|2.0
|1.0
|10.0
|6.0
|2nd
|Yellow
GER
|220
|1990
|Sebastian Kordel
|GERSK8
|1.0
|(19.0)
|1.0
|1.0
|6.0
|28.0
|9.0
|3rd
|Blue
GBR
|360
|1999
|Andy Brown
|GBRAB164
|2.0
|(4.0)
|1.0
|4.0
|2.0
|13.0
|9.0
|4th
|Blue
FRA
|465
|1996
|Goyard Nicolas
|FRANG10
|(12.0)
|5.0
|2.0
|1.0
|4.0
|24.0
|12.0
|5th
|Yellow
GBR
|983
|1995
|Matthew Barton
|GBRMB124
|4.0
|3.0
|(5.0)
|4.0
|1.0
|17.0
|12.0
|6th
|Yellow
FRA
|629
|2001
|U21
|Louis Pignolet
|FRALP46
|(25.0)
|2.0
|3.0
|9.0
|2.0
|41.0
|16.0
|7th
|Blue
FRA
|56
|1993
|Louis Giard
|FRALG33
|4.0
|3.0
|(9.0)
|5.0
|6.0
|27.0
|18.0
|8th
|Blue
NED
|2020
|1996
|Amado Vrieswijk
|NEDAV64
|9.0
|7.0
|3.0
|(18.0)
|3.0
|40.0
|22.0
|9th
|Blue
NED
|465
|1994
|Huig-Jan Tak
|NEDHT4
|3.0
|1.0
|5.0
|(20.0)
|15.0
|44.0
|24.0
|10th
|Blue
FRA
|152
|2000
|Tom Arnoux
|FRATA22
|(14.0)
|10.0
|6.0
|3.0
|5.0
|38.0
|24.0
|11th
|Yellow
ISR
|60
|2000
|Tom Reuveny
|ISRTR3
|5.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|4.0
|11.0
|4.0
|103.0
|24.0
|12th
|Yellow
SUI
|63
|1995
|Elia Colombo
|SUIEC2
|8.0
|(13.0)
|7.0
|3.0
|10.0
|41.0
|28.0
|13th
|Yellow
FRA
|4
|1998
|Titouan Le-Bosq
|FRATL41
|6.0
|6.0
|10.0
|7.0
|(14.0)
|43.0
|29.0
|14th
|Yellow
GBR
|19
|2002
|U21
|Finn Hawkins
|GBRFH10
|2.0
|8.0
|(30.0)
|12.0
|11.0
|63.0
|33.0
|15th
|Yellow
FRA
|7
|1997
|Mestre Adrien
|FRAAM51
|(10.0)
|7.0
|9.0
|8.0
|9.0
|43.0
|33.0
|16th
|Blue
ITA
|150
|2001
|U21
|Nicola Renna
|ITANR16
|5.0
|12.0
|10.0
|7.0
|(13.0)
|47.0
|34.0
|17th
|Yellow
NED
|36
|2002
|U21
|Max Castelein
|NEDMC7
|26.0
|5.0
|2.0
|2.0
|(79.0 BFD)
|114.0
|35.0
|18th
|Yellow
ARU
|4
|1997
|Ethan Westera
|ARUEW3
|(17.0)
|15.0
|8.0
|6.0
|7.0
|53.0
|36.0
|19th
|Yellow
FRA
|16
|2001
|U21
|Yun Pouliquen
|FRAYP14
|7.0
|4.0
|21.0
|5.0
|(46.0)
|83.0
|37.0
|20th
|Yellow
FRA
|53
|1997
|Clement Bourgeois
|FRACB67
|20.0
|1.0
|6.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|15.0
|121.0
|42.0
|21st
|Blue
ITA
|24
|1999
|Luca Di-Tomassi
|ITALD70
|6.0
|16.0
|(22.0)
|6.0
|16.0
|66.0
|44.0
|22nd
|Yellow
FRA
|312
|2001
|U21
|Fabien Pianazza
|FRAFP29
|11.0
|12.0
|12.0
|(30.0)
|12.0
|77.0
|47.0
|23rd
|Yellow
FRA
|77
|1989
|Pierre Le-Coq
|FRAPL12
|16.0
|(21.0)
|13.0
|13.0
|8.0
|71.0
|50.0
|24th
|Yellow
FRA
|752
|1989
|Alexandre Cousin
|FRAAC107
|3.0
|(32.0)
|25.0
|21.0
|3.0
|84.0
|52.0
|25th
|Blue
ITA
|140
|1989
|Matteo Iachino
|ITAMI33
|(30.0)
|8.0
|27.0
|8.0
|9.0
|82.0
|52.0
|26th
|Blue
GBR
|10
|1998
|Henry Bloodworth
|GBRHB42
|18.0
|11.0
|(19.0)
|11.0
|12.0
|71.0
|52.0
|27th
|Blue
BRA
|7
|1994
|Mateus Isaac
|BRAMG34
|(26.0)
|6.0
|23.0
|17.0
|7.0
|79.0
|53.0
|28th
|Yellow
GER
|7
|1994
|Nicolas Prien
|GERNP17
|9.0
|16.0
|(27.0)
|10.0
|18.0
|80.0
|53.0
|29th
|Blue
FRA
|39
|1985
|Benjamin Tillier
|CALBT2
|17.0
|9.0
|20.0
|(26.0)
|10.0
|82.0
|56.0
|30th
|Yellow
POL
|23
|1991
|Maciek Rutkowski
|POLMR3
|22.0
|11.0
|11.0
|(23.0)
|13.0
|80.0
|57.0
|31st
|Blue
GBR
|60
|1993
|Samuel Sills
|GBRSS56
|(79.0 DNC)
|18.0
|11.0
|10.0
|19.0
|137.0
|58.0
|32nd
|Blue
POL
|182
|1994
|Pawel Tarnowski
|POLPT4
|10.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|15.0
|27.0
|8.0
|139.0
|60.0
|33rd
|Blue
FRA
|9
|2000
|Mathurin Jolivet
|FRAMJ24
|8.0
|20.0
|14.0
|19.0
|(36.0)
|97.0
|61.0
|34th
|Yellow
FRA
|10
|1997
|Oel Pouliquen
|FRAOP10
|(23.0)
|9.0
|14.0
|16.0
|22.0
|84.0
|61.0
|35th
|Blue
FRA
|13
|1998
|Romain Ghio
|FRARG12
|(24.0)
|24.0
|7.0
|9.0
|22.0
|86.0
|62.0
|36th
|Blue
DEN
|15
|1997
|Mads Jepsen
|DENMJ17
|15.0
|19.0
|17.0
|12.0
|(24.0)
|87.0
|63.0
|37th
|Yellow
AUS
|0
|1973
|Stephen Allen
|AUSSA22
|(28.0)
|14.0
|18.0
|15.0
|16.0
|91.0
|63.0
|38th
|Yellow
ISR
|24
|1998
|Yoav Omer
|ISRYO2
|12.0
|18.0
|15.0
|(19.0)
|19.0
|83.0
|64.0
|39th
|Blue
DEN
|291
|2000
|Niklas Lillelund
|DENNL3
|7.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|8.0
|16.0
|38.0
|148.0
|69.0
|40th
|Blue
SUI
|601
|1999
|Matteo Benz
|SUIMB32
|16.0
|(37.0)
|12.0
|15.0
|30.0
|110.0
|73.0
|41st
|Blue
GBR
|102
|1998
|James Hatcher
|GBRJH140
|(25.0)
|17.0
|13.0
|25.0
|20.0
|100.0
|75.0
|42nd
|Blue
NED
|11
|1999
|Sil Hoekstra
|NEDSH7
|13.0
|23.0
|24.0
|(31.0)
|17.0
|108.0
|77.0
|43rd
|Yellow
GBR
|262
|2003
|U21
|Max Beaman
|GBRMB158
|(39.0)
|23.0
|26.0
|26.0
|5.0
|119.0
|80.0
|44th
|Blue
ITA
|60
|1995
|Daniele Benedetti
|ITADB41
|21.0
|15.0
|21.0
|23.0
|(34.0)
|114.0
|80.0
|45th
|Blue
DEN
|24
|1992
|Sebastian Kornum
|DENSK14
|27.0
|13.0
|25.0
|(49.0)
|18.0
|132.0
|83.0
|46th
|Yellow
NED
|17
|2001
|U21
|Joost Vink
|NEDJV76
|(34.0)
|17.0
|16.0
|27.0
|26.0
|120.0
|86.0
|47th
|Yellow
ISR
|30
|2001
|U21
|Tomer Vardimon
|ISRTV1
|(33.0)
|20.0
|17.0
|20.0
|30.0
|120.0
|87.0
|48th
|Yellow
HKG
|8
|1997
|Rafeek Kikabhoy
|HKGKK2
|13.0
|25.0
|28.0
|22.0
|(41.0)
|129.0
|88.0
|49th
|Yellow
ISR
|930
|2004
|U21
|Daniel Basik-Tashtash
|ISRDB7
|14.0
|24.0
|19.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|31.0
|167.0
|88.0
|50th
|Yellow
ESP
|95
|2001
|U21
|Jorge Aranzueque-Campello
|ESPJA79
|15.0
|10.0
|35.0
|(59.0)
|29.0
|148.0
|89.0
|51st
|Yellow
ISR
|51
|1996
|Baz-Shlomo Bel
|ISRBB4
|30.0
|(38.0)
|29.0
|14.0
|17.0
|128.0
|90.0
|52nd
|Blue
POL
|28
|1996
|Radoslaw Furmanski
|POLRF1
|31.0
|21.0
|(45.0)
|28.0
|11.0
|136.0
|91.0
|53rd
|Yellow
HKG
|33
|2002
|U21
|Ling-Yeung Au
|HKGJA2
|(41.0)
|33.0
|20.0
|18.0
|21.0
|133.0
|92.0
|54th
|Blue
ESP
|211
|1999
|Fernando Lamadrid-Trueba
|ESPFL15
|(79.0 DNC)
|22.0
|18.0
|22.0
|31.0
|172.0
|93.0
|55th
|Blue
HKG
|21
|1999
|Ching-Yin Cheng
|HKGCC8
|23.0
|25.0
|(32.0)
|24.0
|21.0
|125.0
|93.0
|56th
|Yellow
CRO
|751
|1987
|Luka Mratovic
|CROLM1
|32.0
|22.0
|(43.0)
|17.0
|25.0
|139.0
|96.0
|57th
|Blue
ITA
|87
|1998
|Jacopo Renna
|ITAJR2
|11.0
|29.0
|(52.0)
|32.0
|25.0
|149.0
|97.0
|58th
|Blue
ESP
|4
|1994
|Tomas Vieito-Cobin
|ESPTV1
|29.0
|26.0
|(33.0)
|29.0
|14.0
|131.0
|98.0
|59th
|Blue
GER
|404
|1998
|Fabian Wolf
|GERFW35
|(39.0)
|35.0
|26.0
|14.0
|27.0
|141.0
|102.0
|60th
|Yellow
POL
|72
|2002
|U21
|Kamil Manowiecki
|POLKM23
|24.0
|29.0
|22.0
|(43.0)
|28.0
|146.0
|103.0
|61st
|Yellow
LTU
|7
|1994
|Rytis Jasiunas
|LTURJ1
|21.0
|(48.0)
|37.0
|24.0
|23.0
|153.0
|105.0
|62nd
|Blue
ISR
|16
|2003
|U21
|Ido Pomerantz
|ISRIP6
|22.0
|28.0
|31.0
|(40.0)
|28.0
|149.0
|109.0
|63rd
|Yellow
ESP
|339
|2004
|U21
|Bernat Tomas
|ESPBT4
|18.0
|27.0
|(51.0)
|32.0
|34.0
|162.0
|111.0
|64th
|Yellow
BEL
|72
|1985
|Steven Van-Broeckhoven
|BELSV14
|31.0
|34.0
|(40.0)
|28.0
|20.0
|153.0
|113.0
|65th
|Yellow
FRA
|0
|1992
|Jerome Pasquette
|FRAJP27
|27.0
|30.0
|(60.0)
|31.0
|27.0
|175.0
|115.0
|66th
|Blue
DEN
|37
|2003
|U21
|Johan Soe
|(79.0 BFD)
|14.0
|16.0
|13.0
|79.0 DNC
|201.0
|122.0
|67th
|Blue
NED
|25
|2001
|U21
|Floris Franken
|NEDFF2
|(47.0)
|27.0
|28.0
|41.0
|26.0
|169.0
|122.0
|68th
|Yellow
ARU
|919
|2002
|U21
|Tom De-Vries
|NEDTD13
|19.0
|36.0
|34.0
|34.0
|(39.0)
|162.0
|123.0
|69th
|Blue
NED
|14
|2002
|U21
|Luc Schmitz
|NEDLS8
|20.0
|36.0
|34.0
|34.0
|(79.0 BFD)
|203.0
|124.0
|70th
|Blue
BEL
|39
|2000
|Thomas Broucke
|BELTB6
|28.0
|33.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|44.0
|23.0
|207.0
|128.0
|71st
|Yellow
ITA
|17
|1998
|Antonino Cangemi
|ITAAC250
|35.0
|28.0
|32.0
|33.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|207.0
|128.0
|72nd
|Blue
ISR
|46
|2002
|U21
|Liam Segev
|ISRLS5
|35.0
|(38.0)
|29.0
|35.0
|29.0
|166.0
|128.0
|73rd
|Yellow
SUI
|76
|2002
|U21
|Sebastian Scharer
|SUISS16
|(44.0)
|35.0
|31.0
|25.0
|38.0
|173.0
|129.0
|74th
|Blue
ESP
|3
|1992
|Joan-Carles Cardona-Bocarando
|ESPJC42
|(42.0)
|42.0
|35.0
|21.0
|32.0
|172.0
|130.0
|75th
|Blue
POL
|42
|2002
|U21
|Michal Polak
|POLMP22
|33.0
|34.0
|30.0
|33.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|209.0
|130.0
|76th
|Yellow
ISR
|218
|2002
|U21
|Roi Hillel
|ISRRH3
|(42.0)
|26.0
|33.0
|40.0
|32.0
|173.0
|131.0
|77th
|Blue
GRE
|80
|2001
|U21
|Leonidas Tsortanidis
|GRELT10
|19.0
|43.0
|44.0
|30.0
|(60.0)
|196.0
|136.0
|78th
|Yellow
ITA
|353
|2000
|Francesco Scagliola
|ITAFS135
|47.0
|31.0
|24.0
|(52.0)
|37.0
|191.0
|139.0
|79th
|Blue
GBR
|426
|2002
|U21
|James Faley
|GBRJF92
|37.0
|31.0
|(49.0)
|43.0
|35.0
|195.0
|146.0
|80th
|Yellow
ITA
|27
|2004
|U21
|Manolo Modena
|ITAMM331
|(50.0)
|37.0
|38.0
|38.0
|35.0
|198.0
|148.0
|81st
|Blue
TUR
|399
|1998
|Onur-Cavit Biriz
|TURCB7
|32.0
|(50.0)
|39.0
|47.0
|33.0
|201.0
|151.0
|82nd
|Blue
FIN
|8
|1999
|Jakob Eklund
|FINJE5
|41.0
|(45.0)
|37.0
|38.0
|37.0
|198.0
|153.0
|83rd
|Yellow
LAT
|23
|1976
|Janis Preiss
|LATJP1
|37.0
|43.0
|39.0
|36.0
|(54.0)
|209.0
|155.0
|84th
|Yellow
ISR
|23
|2004
|U21
|Shalev Egozy
|ISRSE3
|55.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|23.0
|45.0
|33.0
|235.0
|156.0
|85th
|Blue
ISR
|84
|2002
|U21
|Nir Leshed
|ISRNL1
|(55.0)
|40.0
|38.0
|37.0
|44.0
|214.0
|159.0
|86th
|Yellow
FRA
|1159
|2001
|U21
|Benoat Merceur
|FRABM69
|40.0
|46.0
|41.0
|35.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|241.0
|162.0
|87th
|Yellow
GER
|77
|2001
|U21
|Leopold Senst
|GERLS74
|29.0
|40.0
|45.0
|49.0
|(53.0)
|216.0
|163.0
|88th
|Blue
ISR
|13
|2002
|U21
|Eyal Zror
|ISREZ4
|(51.0)
|46.0
|36.0
|42.0
|40.0
|215.0
|164.0
|89th
|Yellow
JPN
|5
|1998
|Kensei Ikeda
|JPNKI31
|38.0
|41.0
|(54.0)
|41.0
|45.0
|219.0
|165.0
|90th
|Blue
ITA
|345
|2005
|U21
|Jacopo Gavioli
|ITAJG6
|38.0
|44.0
|41.0
|(45.0)
|42.0
|210.0
|165.0
|91st
|Blue
RYF
|47
|2000
|Egor Zhilin
|RUSEZ6
|45.0
|32.0
|40.0
|51.0
|(55.0)
|223.0
|168.0
|92nd
|Blue
POL
|636
|2002
|U21
|Dominik Lewinski
|POLDL2
|(57.0)
|30.0
|46.0
|50.0
|43.0
|226.0
|169.0
|93rd
|Yellow
POR
|17
|2002
|U21
|Andre Pereira
|PORAC33
|49.0
|47.0
|36.0
|37.0
|(52.0)
|221.0
|169.0
|94th
|Yellow
ITA
|364
|1999
|Daniel Slijk
|ITADS60
|45.0
|44.0
|(46.0)
|44.0
|36.0
|215.0
|169.0
|95th
|Yellow
NED
|352
|2004
|U21
|Hidde Van-Der-Meer
|NEDHV34
|(48.0)
|45.0
|44.0
|42.0
|40.0
|219.0
|171.0
|96th
|Yellow
NED
|8123
|2003
|U21
|Kas De-Wolf
|NEDKD10
|58.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|42.0
|51.0
|24.0
|254.0
|175.0
|97th
|Yellow
FRA
|363
|2002
|U21
|Julian Jordan
|FRAJJ26
|(53.0)
|51.0
|53.0
|29.0
|43.0
|229.0
|176.0
|98th
|Yellow
GBR
|9
|1970
|Guy Cribb
|GBRGC65
|36.0
|39.0
|48.0
|53.0
|(61.0)
|237.0
|176.0
|99th
|Yellow
ARU
|31
|1998
|Malik Hoveling
|NEDMH24
|(79.0 DNC)
|42.0
|47.0
|39.0
|48.0
|255.0
|176.0
|100th
|Blue
ITA
|7
|2001
|U21
|Riccardo Onali
|ITARO11
|34.0
|39.0
|63.0
|(67.0)
|41.0
|244.0
|177.0
|101st
|Blue
EST
|24
|1991
|John Kaju
|ESTJK2
|48.0
|(53.0)
|51.0
|39.0
|39.0
|230.0
|177.0
|102nd
|Blue
JPN
|54
|1994
|Daiya Kuramochi
|JPNDK5
|44.0
|47.0
|43.0
|(56.0)
|46.0
|236.0
|180.0
|103rd
|Blue
GER
|730
|2000
|Lars Poggemann
|GERLP18
|52.0
|51.0
|(55.0)
|36.0
|52.0
|246.0
|191.0
|104th
|Blue
NED
|56
|2002
|U21
|Matthijs Van-Wijngaarden
|NEDMW21
|43.0
|52.0
|48.0
|(53.0)
|48.0
|244.0
|191.0
|105th
|Yellow
RYF
|21
|1995
|Vladislav Burmistrenko
|RUSVB22
|46.0
|50.0
|(52.0)
|47.0
|50.0
|245.0
|193.0
|106th
|Yellow
GRE
|126
|2004
|U21
|Ioannis Karvouniaris
|GREIK28
|(66.0)
|49.0
|50.0
|50.0
|49.0
|264.0
|198.0
|107th
|Blue
HUN
|196
|1996
|Bence Santa
|HUNBS14
|46.0
|49.0
|(61.0)
|59.0
|47.0
|262.0
|201.0
|108th
|Yellow
GRE
|1
|2002
|U21
|Alexandros Kalpogiannakis
|GREAK57
|54.0
|53.0
|(56.0)
|46.0
|51.0
|260.0
|204.0
|109th
|Yellow
RYF
|31
|1996
|Evgenii Aivazian
|RUSEA4
|43.0
|52.0
|55.0
|55.0
|(57.0)
|262.0
|205.0
|110th
|Blue
POL
|163
|1999
|Tomasz Romanowski
|POLTR5
|50.0
|57.0
|47.0
|55.0
|(61.0)
|270.0
|209.0
|111th
|Blue
HKG
|14
|2002
|U21
|Lok Yeung
|HKGYY1
|49.0
|48.0
|50.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|63.0
|289.0
|210.0
|112th
|Blue
GRE
|18
|2001
|U21
|Emmanouil Maniadakis
|GREEM18
|56.0
|(61.0)
|54.0
|52.0
|49.0
|272.0
|211.0
|113th
|Blue
GER
|107
|2003
|U21
|Jonne Heimann
|GERJH91
|(64.0)
|64.0
|42.0
|57.0
|50.0
|277.0
|213.0
|114th
|Yellow
ESP
|600
|2000
|Nico Fores-Sancho
|ESPNF3
|52.0
|54.0
|(57.0)
|56.0
|56.0
|275.0
|218.0
|115th
|Blue
TUR
|435
|2004
|U21
|Berke Okay
|40.0
|62.0
|56.0
|61.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|298.0
|219.0
|116th
|Blue
FRA
|558
|2002
|U21
|Julien Rattotti
|FRAJR54
|(79.0 BFD)
|41.0
|79.0 DNC
|46.0
|54.0
|299.0
|220.0
|117th
|Yellow
ESP
|359
|2005
|U21
|Joan Riutort
|ESPJR89
|(65.0)
|60.0
|65.0
|48.0
|47.0
|285.0
|220.0
|118th
|Blue
POR
|23
|2000
|Tiago Abreu
|PORJF12
|54.0
|59.0
|(65.0)
|58.0
|53.0
|289.0
|224.0
|119th
|Blue
ESP
|2
|2002
|U21
|Aurelio Terry-Valle
|ESPAD40
|58.0
|56.0
|59.0
|54.0
|(64.0)
|291.0
|227.0
|120th
|Blue
FIN
|2
|2000
|Filip Store
|FINFS1
|(66.0)
|54.0
|64.0
|48.0
|62.0
|294.0
|228.0
|121st
|Yellow
DEN
|431
|1998
|Peter Nors
|DENPN5
|62.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|49.0
|79.0 DNC
|42.0
|311.0
|232.0
|122nd
|Blue
JPN
|60
|1997
|Anami Tomonori
|JPNTA14
|(79.0 DNC)
|63.0
|58.0
|66.0
|45.0
|311.0
|232.0
|123rd
|Yellow
DEN
|76
|2003
|U21
|Marinus-Tambo Christiansen
|DENMC12
|59.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|62.0
|57.0
|55.0
|312.0
|233.0
|124th
|Blue
LAT
|401
|2004
|U21
|Arturs Sprinduks
|LATAS5
|59.0
|55.0
|(69.0)
|62.0
|58.0
|303.0
|234.0
|125th
|Blue
HUN
|77
|1996
|Mateo Bors
|HUNMB6
|68.0
|58.0
|53.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|57.0
|315.0
|236.0
|126th
|Blue
ISR
|8
|1997
|Ofek Elimeleh
|ISROE2
|36.0
|66.0
|57.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|79.0 DNC
|317.0
|238.0
|127th
|Yellow
GER
|699
|1995
|Lasse Brudek
|GERLB21
|57.0
|58.0
|(63.0)
|62.0
|62.0
|302.0
|239.0
|128th
|Yellow
JPN
|75
|2000
|Wataru Tajima
|JPNWT3
|(71.0)
|56.0
|59.0
|58.0
|67.0
|311.0
|240.0
|129th
|Yellow
CZE
|777
|1989
|Jakub Zima
|CZEJZ3
|60.0
|61.0
|(66.0)
|61.0
|58.0
|306.0
|240.0
|130th
|Blue
NOR
|1231
|2004
|U21
|August Landmark
|NORAL14
|65.0
|(71.0)
|60.0
|60.0
|56.0
|312.0
|241.0
|131st
|Yellow
GER
|2019
|2003
|U21
|Mats Von-Holten
|GERMV22
|63.0
|57.0
|61.0
|63.0
|(66.0)
|310.0
|244.0
|132nd
|Yellow
RYF
|9
|1994
|Evgenii Galitskii
|RUSEG9
|(79.0 DNC)
|55.0
|58.0
|54.0
|79.0 DNC
|325.0
|246.0
|133rd
|Yellow
TUR
|215
|2001
|U21
|Kuzey Oztas
|TURKO7
|56.0
|63.0
|(68.0)
|64.0
|64.0
|315.0
|247.0
|134th
|Yellow
LAT
|13
|1967
|Ansis Dale
|LATAD1
|(70.0)
|59.0
|64.0
|66.0
|59.0
|318.0
|248.0
|135th
|Blue
POR
|5
|1976
|Miguel Martinho
|PORMM3
|63.0
|60.0
|62.0
|65.0
|(79.0 BFD)
|329.0
|250.0
|136th
|Blue
LAT
|29
|2005
|U21
|Davis Mazais
|LATDM2
|61.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|68.0
|64.0
|59.0
|331.0
|252.0
|137th
|Yellow
ESP
|369
|2001
|U21
|Biel Llado
|ESPGL6
|51.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|44.0
|332.0
|253.0
|138th
|Yellow
JPN
|6
|2004
|U21
|Anami Kenta
|JPNKA13
|(67.0)
|62.0
|67.0
|60.0
|65.0
|321.0
|254.0
|139th
|Blue
RYF
|41
|1999
|Ilya Kirichuk
|RUSIK23
|53.0
|(72.0)
|70.0
|70.0
|65.0
|330.0
|258.0
|140th
|Blue
ESP
|512
|2003
|U21
|Santiago Costa-Hoevel
|ARGSC8
|60.0
|65.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|68.0
|67.0
|339.0
|260.0
|141st
|Blue
LAT
|188
|1999
|Martins Dzirnieks
|LATMD3
|62.0
|(69.0)
|67.0
|63.0
|68.0
|329.0
|260.0
|142nd
|Yellow
GER
|864
|1999
|Stephan Hecker
|GERSH70
|64.0
|65.0
|(70.0)
|65.0
|68.0
|332.0
|262.0
|143rd
|Blue
LAT
|16
|2004
|U21
|Jekabs Ceze
|LATJC1
|67.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|66.0
|79.0 DNC
|51.0
|342.0
|263.0
|144th
|Yellow
JPN
|1151
|2002
|U21
|Yugo Saito
|JPNYS36
|(69.0)
|64.0
|69.0
|69.0
|63.0
|334.0
|265.0
|145th
|Blue
UKR
|5
|2005
|U21
|Oleksandr Mendelenko
|UKROM10
|69.0
|67.0
|(73.0)
|69.0
|66.0
|344.0
|271.0
|146th
|Yellow
EST
|36
|2004
|U21
|Joonas Mik
|ESTJM4
|68.0
|66.0
|(71.0)
|70.0
|71.0
|346.0
|275.0
|147th
|Yellow
HUN
|183
|2007
|U21
|Milan Schneider
|HUNMS10
|(74.0)
|67.0
|72.0
|67.0
|69.0
|349.0
|275.0
|148th
|Yellow
EST
|207
|2002
|U21
|Frank Ervin
|ESTFE1
|61.0
|(79.0 DNC)
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|60.0
|358.0
|279.0
|149th
|Yellow
ESP
|77
|2000
|Arnau Canada-Ripoll
|ESPAC108
|(75.0)
|68.0
|73.0
|68.0
|70.0
|354.0
|279.0
|150th
|Blue
FIN
|9
|1999
|Martin Mikkola
|FINMM13
|(71.0)
|68.0
|71.0
|71.0
|70.0
|351.0
|280.0
|151st
|Blue
BEL
|250
|2003
|U21
|Cyril Evrard
|BELCE1
|70.0
|70.0
|(72.0)
|72.0
|69.0
|353.0
|281.0
|152nd
|Yellow
AUT
|100
|1975
|Florian Neuscheller
|AUTFN2
|72.0
|69.0
|(74.0)
|71.0
|73.0
|359.0
|285.0
|153rd
|Yellow
GER
|599
|2000
|Johannes Sattler
|GERJS129
|73.0
|70.0
|(75.0)
|72.0
|72.0
|362.0
|287.0
|154th
|Blue
UKR
|10
|1999
|Vladislav Mendelenko
|UKRVM3
|(79.0 DNC)
|73.0
|74.0
|73.0
|71.0
|370.0
|291.0
|155th
|Yellow
NOR
|66
|2004
|U21
|Christian Linnerud
|NORCL6
|(79.0 DNC)
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|395.0
|316.0
|155th
|Blue
GBR
|775
|1977
|David Curry
|(79.0 DNC)
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|395.0
|316.0
|155th
|Blue
GER
|1961
|1961
|Bernd Timme
|GERBT8
|(79.0 DNC)
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|79.0 DNC
|395.0
|316.0
iQFOiL Senior Worlds Women
Silvaplana
Results are provisional as of 15:12 on August 19, 2021
Overall
Rank
MNA
SAIL
Year
U21
HelmName
SAILOR ID
R1
R2
R3
R4
Total
Nett
|1st
FRA
|57
|1992
|Helene Noesmoen
|FRAHN2
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|(2.0)
|5.0
|3.0
|2nd
FRA
|18
|1995
|Lucie Belbeoch
|FRALB33
|2.0
|5.0
|3.0
|(73.0 DNC)
|83.0
|10.0
|3rd
GBR
|956
|1996
|Saskia Sills
|GBRSS63
|(8.0)
|3.0
|5.0
|3.0
|19.0
|11.0
|4th
GBR
|529
|2000
|Islay Watson
|GBRIW27
|7.0
|8.0
|(16.0)
|1.0
|32.0
|16.0
|5th
FRA
|31
|2002
|U21
|Lola Sorin
|FRALS26
|4.0
|6.0
|6.0
|(12.0)
|28.0
|16.0
|6th
NOR
|39
|2001
|U21
|Helle Oppedal
|NORHO8
|3.0
|13.0
|2.0
|(25.0)
|43.0
|18.0
|7th
CRO
|991
|2000
|Palma Cargo
|CROPC4
|9.0
|4.0
|(23.0)
|9.0
|45.0
|22.0
|8th
POL
|7
|1990
|Maja Dziarnowska
|POLMD6
|6.0
|(18.0)
|10.0
|6.0
|40.0
|22.0
|9th
ESP
|12
|1996
|Pilar Lamadrid-Trueba
|ESPPL14
|5.0
|14.0
|4.0
|(15.0)
|38.0
|23.0
|10th
ISR
|351
|2005
|U21
|Shachar Reshef
|ISRSR8
|(19.0)
|16.0
|9.0
|4.0
|48.0
|29.0
|11th
GER
|33
|1989
|Lena Erdil
|GERLE10
|11.0
|2.0
|(38.0)
|17.0
|68.0
|30.0
|12th
FRA
|775
|1991
|Delphine Cousin
|FRADC32
|(14.0)
|7.0
|12.0
|11.0
|44.0
|30.0
|13th
FRA
|11
|2003
|U21
|Marion Couturier
|FRAMC81
|17.0
|(24.0)
|11.0
|5.0
|57.0
|33.0
|14th
ISR
|2
|2004
|U21
|Daniela Peleg
|ISRDP1
|12.0
|(17.0)
|14.0
|8.0
|51.0
|34.0
|15th
FRA
|712
|2003
|U21
|Manon Pianazza
|FRAMP64
|10.0
|11.0
|(22.0)
|14.0
|57.0
|35.0
|16th
NED
|33
|1996
|Sara Wennekes
|NEDSW5
|(38.0)
|10.0
|7.0
|22.0
|77.0
|39.0
|17th
CZE
|98
|2004
|U21
|Barbora Svikova
|CZEBS3
|21.0
|9.0
|(49.0)
|13.0
|92.0
|43.0
|18th
ISR
|390
|2003
|U21
|Sharon Kantor
|ISRSK8
|(26.0)
|22.0
|13.0
|10.0
|71.0
|45.0
|19th
GBR
|248
|1998
|Alice Read
|GBRAR80
|(32.0)
|15.0
|26.0
|7.0
|80.0
|48.0
|20th
GBR
|561
|1996
|Imogen Sills
|GBRIS27
|13.0
|(21.0)
|18.0
|18.0
|70.0
|49.0
|21st
ISR
|7
|1999
|Maya Morris
|ISRMM3
|22.0
|12.0
|17.0
|(29.0)
|80.0
|51.0
|22nd
ISR
|83
|2001
|U21
|Naama Gazit
|ISRNG5
|15.0
|23.0
|15.0
|(49.0)
|102.0
|53.0
|23rd
ESP
|132
|1994
|Nicole Van-Der-Velden
|ARUNV1
|20.0
|29.0
|8.0
|(36.0)
|93.0
|57.0
|24th
GER
|799
|2002
|U21
|Theresa-Marie Steinlein
|GERTS78
|27.0
|(33.0)
|24.0
|16.0
|100.0
|67.0
|25th
FRA
|118
|1992
|Marion Mortefon
|FRAMM130
|25.0
|(27.0)
|25.0
|20.0
|97.0
|70.0
|26th
MEX
|28
|1999
|Mariana Aguilar-Chavez-Peon
|MEXMA3
|(46.0)
|25.0
|20.0
|26.0
|117.0
|71.0
|27th
FRA
|19
|1999
|Ambar Papazian
|FRAAP56
|24.0
|20.0
|33.0
|(73.0 DNC)
|150.0
|77.0
|28th
GBR
|667
|2001
|U21
|Jennie Roberts
|GBRJR119
|(31.0)
|26.0
|27.0
|24.0
|108.0
|77.0
|29th
ISR
|28
|2002
|U21
|Neeve Robinson
|ISRNR3
|23.0
|28.0
|(73.0 DNC)
|30.0
|154.0
|81.0
|30th
HKG
|3
|1997
|Kwan-Ching Ma
|HKGMM5
|39.0
|(45.0)
|31.0
|19.0
|134.0
|89.0
|31st
ESP
|345
|2003
|U21
|Andrea Torres
|ESPAF46
|34.0
|34.0
|(35.0)
|21.0
|124.0
|89.0
|32nd
ESP
|3
|1996
|Blanca Alabau
|ESPBA9
|40.0
|(46.0)
|30.0
|23.0
|139.0
|93.0
|33rd
GBR
|400
|2000
|Alysia Gibson
|GBRAG76
|16.0
|(50.0)
|48.0
|33.0
|147.0
|97.0
|34th
ITA
|1
|2000
|Giorgia Speciale
|ITAGS131
|28.0
|30.0
|(42.0)
|39.0
|139.0
|97.0
|35th
CZE
|89
|2001
|U21
|Katerina Svikova
|CZEKS5
|18.0
|41.0
|41.0
|(50.0)
|150.0
|100.0
|36th
ISR
|44
|2002
|U21
|Linoy Geva
|ISRLG1
|36.0
|19.0
|47.0
|(54.0)
|156.0
|102.0
|37th
NOR
|332
|2004
|U21
|Mina Mobekk
|NORMM23
|(37.0)
|31.0
|36.0
|35.0
|139.0
|102.0
|38th
RYF
|8
|1989
|Anna Sagulenko
|UKRAS9
|33.0
|38.0
|(50.0)
|32.0
|153.0
|103.0
|39th
ARU
|91
|1991
|Sarah-Quita Offringa
|ARUSO1
|35.0
|48.0
|21.0
|(56.0)
|160.0
|104.0
|40th
RYF
|1
|1997
|Anna Khvorikova
|RUSAK60
|49.0
|(57.0)
|29.0
|27.0
|162.0
|105.0
|41st
NOR
|126
|2004
|U21
|Oda Sverre
|NOROS11
|(44.0)
|39.0
|28.0
|38.0
|149.0
|105.0
|42nd
HUN
|11
|1988
|Sara Cholnoky
|HUNSC2
|(47.0)
|47.0
|32.0
|28.0
|154.0
|107.0
|43rd
POL
|230
|2001
|U21
|Maja Kuchta
|POLMK77
|(58.0)
|32.0
|19.0
|57.0
|166.0
|108.0
|44th
HKG
|4
|1995
|Wai-Yan Ngai
|HKGWN2
|43.0
|36.0
|34.0
|(46.0)
|159.0
|113.0
|45th
BRA
|16
|2001
|U21
|Giovanna Prada
|BRAGP14
|(41.0)
|40.0
|39.0
|34.0
|154.0
|113.0
|46th
FIN
|6
|1992
|Aleksandra Blinnikka
|FINAB8
|(61.0)
|35.0
|45.0
|37.0
|178.0
|117.0
|47th
CZE
|11
|2004
|U21
|Katerina Altmannova
|CZEKA1
|30.0
|(54.0)
|43.0
|45.0
|172.0
|118.0
|48th
JPN
|4
|1999
|Rina Niijima
|JPNRN3
|(60.0)
|37.0
|40.0
|43.0
|180.0
|120.0
|49th
BRA
|49
|1986
|Bruna Mello
|BRABC3
|42.0
|(43.0)
|37.0
|41.0
|163.0
|120.0
|50th
NOR
|29
|2006
|U21
|Tuva Oppedal
|NORTO12
|29.0
|58.0
|44.0
|(61.0)
|192.0
|131.0
|51st
NOR
|500
|1989
|Oda Stokstad-Badholt
|NOROB14
|45.0
|(56.0)
|46.0
|48.0
|195.0
|139.0
|52nd
SLO
|51
|2005
|U21
|Lina Erzen
|57.0
|55.0
|(73.0 DNC)
|31.0
|216.0
|143.0
|53rd
ITA
|25
|2004
|U21
|Sofia Renna
|ITASR40
|48.0
|42.0
|57.0
|(73.0 DNC)
|220.0
|147.0
|54th
JPN
|72
|1987
|Megumi Komine
|JPNMK20
|(51.0)
|49.0
|51.0
|47.0
|198.0
|147.0
|55th
SUI
|226
|1990
|Manon Berger
|SUIMB39
|54.0
|(59.0)
|55.0
|40.0
|208.0
|149.0
|56th
GER
|68
|1999
|Helena Wanser
|GERHW15
|55.0
|(61.0)
|54.0
|44.0
|214.0
|153.0
|57th
GRE
|137
|2003
|U21
|Danae Pontifex
|GREDP28
|50.0
|51.0
|53.0
|(58.0)
|212.0
|154.0
|58th
CZE
|6
|1991
|Jana Slivova
|CZEJS17
|52.0
|(73.0 BFD)
|61.0
|42.0
|228.0
|155.0
|59th
JPN
|94
|1983
|Onishi Fujiko
|JPNFO1
|(53.0)
|53.0
|52.0
|51.0
|209.0
|156.0
|60th
MEX
|7
|1995
|Cristina Ortiz-Vivas
|MEXCO1
|(64.0)
|44.0
|59.0
|55.0
|222.0
|158.0
|61st
GER
|369
|1999
|Alisa Engelmann
|GERAE18
|56.0
|52.0
|(63.0)
|52.0
|223.0
|160.0
|62nd
ESP
|513
|2004
|U21
|Julia Gomez Roa
|ESPJG114
|63.0
|(66.0)
|60.0
|53.0
|242.0
|176.0
|63rd
TUR
|807
|2002
|U21
|Ayse-Zeynep Turkoglu
|TURAT14
|59.0
|(65.0)
|58.0
|60.0
|242.0
|177.0
|64th
FIN
|3
|1998
|Anna-Helmi Haavisto
|FINAH14
|(71.0)
|64.0
|56.0
|59.0
|250.0
|179.0
|65th
NED
|119
|2001
|U21
|Fianne Van-Den-Brule
|NEDFB16
|62.0
|62.0
|(64.0)
|64.0
|252.0
|188.0
|66th
ITA
|4
|2006
|U21
|Linda Oprandi
|ITALO5
|65.0
|60.0
|66.0
|(73.0 DNC)
|264.0
|191.0
|67th
GER
|712
|1995
|Lena Haverland
|GERLH10
|68.0
|(71.0)
|65.0
|62.0
|266.0
|195.0
|68th
NED
|201
|2002
|U21
|Ghislaine Van-Empel
|NEDGE5
|(70.0)
|63.0
|70.0
|63.0
|266.0
|196.0
|69th
SUI
|130
|2002
|U21
|Elena Sandera
|SUIES10
|69.0
|68.0
|62.0
|(73.0 DNC)
|272.0
|199.0
|70th
POR
|16
|1993
|Margarida-Gil Morais
|PORMM7
|66.0
|(69.0)
|68.0
|65.0
|268.0
|199.0
|71st
SGP
|73
|2001
|U21
|Marsha Shahrin
|SINMS3
|(67.0)
|67.0
|67.0
|66.0
|267.0
|200.0
|72nd
GER
|221
|2003
|U21
|Nadia Jablonski
|GERNJ7
|(73.0 DNC)
|70.0
|69.0
|67.0
|279.0
|206.0