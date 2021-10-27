27. Oktober 2021
Rolex Sailing: Rolex Middle Sea Race 2021
Rolex Sailing: Rolex Middle Sea Race 2021

2021 ROLEX MIDDLE SEA RACE UPDATE

Valletta, 25 October 2021 – The multihull and monohull line honours titles have been decided at the 42nd edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race and in the process new race records have been set.

 

Multihull: Crossing the finish line on Sunday 24 October at 20:39:28 CEST, Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo from the United States broke the multihull race record of 56 hours, 31 minutes and 31 seconds and set a new outright Rolex Middle Sea Race record of 33 hours, 29 minutes and 28 seconds.

 

Monohull: Arriving in Malta at 04:27:50 CEST on Monday 25 October, the 100-ft (30.48m) Maxi Comanche (CAY) set a new monohull race record in an elapsed time of 40 hours, 17 minutes and 50 seconds.

The previous Rolex Middle Sea Race record had stood since 2007 when George David’s 90-ft (27.5m) maxi Rambler (USA) set a time of 47 hours, 55 minutes and 3 seconds.

Organized by the Royal Malta Yacht Club and first held in 1968, the 606-nautical mile (975 kilometre) Rolex Middle Sea Race has been partnered by Rolex since 2002. This supreme test of seamanship is an integral part of the Swiss watchmaker’s close partnership with the sport of yachting that dates back more than 60 years.

A full photo archive of high-resolution images from the Rolex Middle Sea Race is available in the Rolex News Room.

VISUALS
Skorpios, a ClubSwan 125, was the second monohull to finish the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race
Elusive 2, overall winner of the 2019 and 2020 Rolex Middle Sea Race, completes her rounding of Stromboli
The Rolex Middle Sea Race fleet negotiate the passage close to Strombolicchio lighthouse
Rambler, five-time line honours winner at the Rolex Middle Sea Race
Comanche, one of the cutting-edge Maxi yachts featuring at the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race
Hypr embarks on her rounding of the volcanic island of Stromboli
Skorpios, a ClubSwan 125, is the Rolex Middle Sea Race’s largest ever entrant
Way of Life makes progress having rounded Stromboli during the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race
Calypso, one of thirteen 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race entrants from Malta, rounds Stromboli
PRESS ENQUIRIES:

For further information about Rolex’s partnership with the Rolex Middle Sea Race please contact:

Mr Giles Pearman
Quinag 
giles@quinagcommunication.com
+44 7365 802815

 

ROLEX YACHTING NEWS ROOM
Click here

ROLEX YACHTING PRESS KIT
Click here

OFFICIAL WEBSITE
Click here

 

 

