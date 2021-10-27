Rolex Sailing: Rolex Middle Sea Race 2021

Valletta, 25 October 2021 – The multihull and monohull line honours titles have been decided at the 42nd edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race and in the process new race records have been set.

Multihull: Crossing the finish line on Sunday 24 October at 20:39:28 CEST, Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo from the United States broke the multihull race record of 56 hours, 31 minutes and 31 seconds and set a new outright Rolex Middle Sea Race record of 33 hours, 29 minutes and 28 seconds.

Monohull: Arriving in Malta at 04:27:50 CEST on Monday 25 October, the 100-ft (30.48m) Maxi Comanche (CAY) set a new monohull race record in an elapsed time of 40 hours, 17 minutes and 50 seconds.

The previous Rolex Middle Sea Race record had stood since 2007 when George David’s 90-ft (27.5m) maxi Rambler (USA) set a time of 47 hours, 55 minutes and 3 seconds.

Organized by the Royal Malta Yacht Club and first held in 1968, the 606-nautical mile (975 kilometre) Rolex Middle Sea Race has been partnered by Rolex since 2002. This supreme test of seamanship is an integral part of the Swiss watchmaker’s close partnership with the sport of yachting that dates back more than 60 years.

