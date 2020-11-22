WICHTIGE PUNKTE

Thomas Ruyant führt seit heute Morgen

Joschke verliert Pushpit auf MACSF

Koji-Reparaturen

„Das Wetter ist schön, heiß und sogar kochend! Ich musste den Motor aufsetzen, um Dinge aufzuladen, und Sie können einfach nicht im Boot sein. Ich bin gerade dabei, die Windfahne und die Elektronik zu reparieren, und das Boot bewegt sich viel. Es ist nicht einfach, 1-mm-Kabel anzuschließen! Ich freue mich darauf, das St. Helena-Hoch und die Konvergenzzone in der Nähe von Brasilien abzurunden. Es muss eine Entscheidung getroffen werden, entweder durch die Front zu gehen oder zu versuchen, sie zu umgehen, indem man weiter nach Westen geht. Ich muss auch mein Segel wechseln, um weiter nach Süden zu fahren, da der Wind etwas nachgelassen hat und nach links gedreht hat. Ich habe ziemlich viel zu tun, mit dem Segelwechsel, meiner Jobliste, um durchzukommen und dann den Weg zu finden, um durch diese Front zu kommen, was ziemlich schwierig ist. Die Bedingungen werden auch immer heller und ich brauche meine Wetterinstrumente, um zu wissen, aus welcher Richtung der Wind kommt. Es ist ein bisschen wie beim Autofahren, ohne aus dem Fenster sehen oder wissen zu können, welche Geschwindigkeit Sie fahren. Wenn Sie all diese körperliche Arbeit in der Hitze erledigen, gibt es nichts Besseres als eine kleine Dusche am Ende des Tages. Ich habe eine kleine tragbare Dusche, die ich mit 2 bis 3 Litern Wasser und Seife fülle und abspüle, und es ist, als würde ich wieder lebendig. Es ist großartig.” Sebastien Simon, Arkea Paprec

“I have been having a series of good naps. It is not like long nights of sleep, but it’s good, I’m getting a lot of rest and making the most of it as it is harder to rest during the day. I’m starting to get used to the boat’s speed, I sleep with more restfully than at the beginning. You get used to everything.

I have several options for sleeping. Here I am on a big mattress which is 20 cm off the floor, quite thick, quite wide, made to measure for me. I also have my big reclining centre bucket seat, which is good for short naps. Then I have a beanbag, in some conditions, it’s not bad, I can use it anywhere on the boat.

There’s a lot of pressure between the three of us, the boats are close together in terms of speed and we’re in exactly the same weather system. I’m very happy to be where I am in this leading trio on the attack of the South Atlantic. Whilst it is a standard front, it is not easy to negotiate. The corridor through is not quite wide enough. As of close of play tomorrow there are going to be a lot of manoeuvring; we are going to get into the tougher stuff.

My shift to the East came about naturally. I was looking for a fast angle, to have a good pressure all the time. Alex (Thomson) was slower than us for a long time, maybe he had less wind on the initial part of entry into the South Atlantic. All three of us have similar speeds now and going fast.”

Thomas Ruyant / LinkedOu