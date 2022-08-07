Video SEVENSTAR Round Britain and Ireland Race

STARTS LIVE STREAMED WITH COMMENTARY FACTS & STATS – STORY LEADS #SRBIR #RORCRacing LIVE STREAMING: Join us LIVE on RORC Racing YouTube – 1140 BST, Sunday 7th August https://www.youtube.com/rorcracing A RACE LIKE NO OTHER Start Midday – RYS, Cowes, UK – Sunday 7 August 2022 – 1,805nm non-stop 1 epic non-stop race 1,805 nautical miles 30 entries from around the world Crew from 14 nations 16 Two-Handed teams 5 x Class40s 120 corinthian & professional sailors Crew ages range from 17-71 7 crew under the age of 21 4 female skippers 1 long test of endurance 1 major achievement HOW TO FOLLOW THE RACE ENTRY LIST – CLASS SPLITS & RATINGS: https://roundbritainandireland.rorc.org/entries-interest/list-of-entries PDF HERE RACE WEBSITE: http://roundbritainandireland.rorc.org/ Catch up on what’s happening on the race course: Live blogs, video and news from the boats; daily race reports, photos, videos, tracking and more…..LIVE BLOG ON WEBSITE: https://roundbritainandireland.rorc.org/live RORC website: www.rorc.org @RORCracing WATCH THE START: LIVE STREAMING: https://www.youtube.com/rorcracing Join us LIVE on RORC Racing YouTube – 1140 BST, Sunday 7th August With expert commentary by Ian Walker (Two-time Olympic medallist, America’s Cup veteran, Volvo Ocean Race winner) and Louay Habib (RORC Race Reporter & race pundit) reporting on all the action from their position on the RYS platform. Subscribe to keep up-to-date with all the latest stories from one of the toughest pro-am races in the world. Visit https://www.youtube.com/rorcracing and subscribe. The start will also be streamed live on RORC Facebook and the race website. Broadcasters or websites, please contact press@rorc.org if you would like to take the live stream. TRACKING – http://roundbritainandireland.rorc.org/competitors/race-documents/fleet-tracking All boats are equipped with YB trackers. Track the fleet or your personal favourites, including live leaderboards and social media. http://yb.tl/rbni2022 Download the YB Races App for Android or iPhone. SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook: www.facebook.com/royaloceanracingclub Instagram: www.instagram.com/rorcracing Twitter: www.twitter.com/rorcracing YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/rorcracing Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@rorcracing Linkedin – www.linkedin.com/company/royaloceanracingclub Official hashtags: #SRBIR #RORCRacing #wearesevenstar #wemaketheworldsmaller #sevenstarracingyachtlogistics PLAY THE GAME – VIRTUAL RACE: Not out on the race course? No problem. You can challenge the fleet as an armchair sailor by playing the official Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race game on Virtual Regatta: https://www.virtualregatta.com/en/ MEDIA CONTACT: Interview requests, images, video etc Trish Jenkins – RORC Press Officer Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race http://roundbritainandireland.rorc.org/ E: press@rorc.org T: +44 (0)7880 518689 HIGH RES. PHOTO DOWNLOAD: Images from the start and finish will be uploaded here: https://gallery.rorc.org/index.php?/category/1126 Login: press Password: PressAccr Select ‘Original’ from the icon of a disc for high res. ‘Medium’ for web quality with no watermark Copyright free for editorial use only. Credit photographer and event PRESS DOCUMENTS: Facts & Stats – Press Info HERE Press Story Leads: HERE RACE HASHTAGS: #SRBIR – #RORCRacing #wearesevenstar #wemaketheworldsmaller #sevenstarracingyachtlogistics NOTES TO EDITORS: RORC Press Office: Trish Jenkins press@rorc.org or: trish@j2pr.co.uk +44 (0)7880 518689 (+ WhatsApp) Skype: TrishJenkins Sevenstar Yacht Transport: Marketing & Communications: Laurien Hoving E: l.hoving@sevenstar.nl T:+31 20 448 8590 RORC Race Enquiries: Royal Ocean Racing Club T: +44 (0)1983 295144 E: racing@rorc.org W: http://www.rorc.org Royal Ocean Racing Club: 20 St James’s Place London SW1A 1NN Tel: + 44 (020) 7493 2248 Fax: +44 (020) 7493 2470 E: info@rorc.org THE ROYAL OCEAN RACING CLUB: Established in 1925, The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) is best known for the biennial Fastnet Race and the international team event, the Admiral’s Cup. RORC organises an annual series of offshore races from its base in Cowes as well as inshore regattas in the Solent

The RORC works with other yacht clubs to promote their offshore races and provides marketing and organisational support. With the first race in 2009, the RORC Caribbean 600, based in Antigua and the first offshore race in the Caribbean, has been an instant success. The RORC extended its organisational expertise by creating the RORC Transatlantic Race from Lanzarote to Grenada, the first of which was in November 2014

The RORC has 4,000 members and a clubhouse based in St James’ Place, London. After a merger with The Royal Corinthian Yacht Club in Cowes it now boasts a superb clubhouse facility at the entrance to Cowes Harbour RORC website: www.rorc.org @RORCracing

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/RoyalOceanRacingClub/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rorcracing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rorcracing

Tik Tok:https://www.tiktok.com/@rorcracing

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/royaloceanracingclub IRC RATING: The RORC has been a leader in yacht rating systems and in co-operation with the French offshore racing club, UNCL, created IRC – the International Rating Certificate. IRC is a World Sailing recognised rating system and the principal yacht measurement system for the rating of racing yachts worldwide

The IRC rating rule is administered jointly by the RORC Rating Office in Lymington, UK and UNCL Centre de Calcul in Paris, France

The RORC Rating Office is the technical hub of the Royal Ocean Racing Club and recognised globally as a centre of excellence for measurement

For IRC rating information in the UK please see: www.rorcrating.com and for IRC rating globally www.ircrating.org

Social media: @RORCrating @IRCrating

https://www.facebook.com/rorcrating/ TITLE SPONSOR – SEVENSTAR YACHT TRANSPORT: Sevenstar Yacht Transport is the world’s leading provider of yacht shipping services. A global network of destinations, ranging from the familiar to the exotic, and our own fleet of more than 100 independent carriers have propelled Sevenstar to the peak of its sector for more than 25 years. For race yachts, Sevenstar offers a unique package to the teams which includes all logistics of boat and spares. https://www.sevenstar-yacht-transport.com/racing-yacht-logistics THE RACE: Race website: http://roundbritainandireland.rorc.org/

The 2022 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is organised by The Royal Ocean Racing Club in association with The Royal Yacht Squadron. It is run every four years

There have been nine editions of the Round Britain and Ireland Race which started in 1976

Sevenstar has sponsored the race four times – 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and has committed to a longterm partnership with the RORC

The 2022 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is a fully crewed non-stop race covering 1,805 nautical miles and is open to IRC, IRC Two Handed, IMOCA 60s, Class40s, Volvo 65s and Multihulls that will race around Britain and Ireland, starting from the Royal Yacht Squadron line in Cowes on the Isle of Wight starting after Cowes Week on Sunday 7 August 2022

The last edition of the race in 2018 attracted 28 teams with crews from 18 nations. Giles Redpath’s British Lombard 46 saw over victory and Phil Sharp’s Class40 Imerys Clean Energy established a new world record for 40ft and under, completing the course in 8 days 4 hrs 14 mins 49 secs.

The 1,805nm course will take competitors around some of the busiest and most tactically challenging sailing waters in the world. It attracts a diverse range of yachts and crew, most of which are enticed by the challenge it offers as well as the diversity and beauty of the route around Britain and Ireland with spectacular scenery and wildlife. Most sailors agree that this race is one of the toughest tests as it is nearly as long as an Atlantic crossing, but the changes of direction at headlands will mean constant breaks in the watch system for sail changes and sail trim Royal Ocean Racing Club | 20 St James’s Place, London, SW1A 1NN +44 (0) 20 7493 2248 | racing@rorc.org | www.rorc.org https://roundbritainandireland.rorc.org/