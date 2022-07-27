Roschier Baltic Sea Race gewinnt Silver Moon II

Silver Moon II wins Roschier Baltic Sea Race #RoschierBalticSeaRace @RORCRacing Three cheers for the Finnish H-323 Silver Moon II skippered by Salla Kaven – Overall winners of the inaugural Roschier Baltic Sea Race, scoring the best time after IRC correction © Pepe Korteniemi /www.pepekorteniemi.fi Helsinki, 26 July, 2022: Finnish H-323 Silver Moon II, skippered by Salla Kaven has won the Roschier Baltic Sea Race having scored the best time after IRC correction for the new race organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club in association with the Offshore Racing Alliance. The Kaven family have raced the 9.9 metre sloop designed by Hans Groop since they were children on Lake Päijänne in Southern Finland. Crew of Silver Moon II: Skipper: Salla Kaven, Heidi Ekholm, Kari Itkonen, Jorma Kaven, Jouni Kaven © Pepe Korteniemi /www.pepekorteniemi.fi The inaugural Roschier Baltic Sea Race produced a multitude of trace leaders in the latter part of the six-day race. On day four, Tilmar Hansen’s powerful German TP52 Outsider was in pole position until the youth team from the HSV racing German Carkeek 47 Störtebeker took up the lead. The largest boat in the race, Kenneth Bjoerklund’s CNB 76 Enderpearl was also a favourite on day five. On the sixth day, the Swedish Albin Nova Team Mobline, raced double-handed by Paer Lindfors & Nadine Kugel, took the lead. However, Silver Moon II, the second to last boat to cross the finish line in Helsinki, took the prize. Silver Moon II won by just under 16 minutes after six days of racing. All of the team are related either by family or marriage. While the team have won many local races in the past, to beat an international fleet of proven winners is extraordinary. High Five: Celebrating their win on the Finnish H-323 Silver Moon II © Pepe Korteniemi /www.pepekorteniemi.fi All of the team are born and bred in Finland and a completely amateur crew. Salla is a class teacher, and her sister-in-law Heidi is a nurse. Salla’s brothers Jorma and Jouni are an engineer and a paramedic respectively, and Karl, Salla’s husband is a firefighter. The Kaven family sailed from a very young age with their parents who bought Silver Moon II in 1985. Salla became the skipper in 2012. The team fully admit that they sometimes argue when racing on Lake Päijänne, where they grew up, but the arguments stopped offshore! There were tears of joy from Silver Moon II Skipper Salla Kaven as a huge crowd cheered the team to the dock: “I am speechless, just so happy, we never thought we could win this race,” commented Salla, a teacher in Helsinki. “It was great sailing and everything went well, but even when we crossed the line, I didn’t believe it.” – but the message to all the amateur sailors out there from Salla is: “You can do it if you want to; do what you love.” Silver Moon II, the smallest boat in the Roschier Baltic Sea Race crossed the finish line and headed for Helsinki’s Marina Bay Race Village for a heroes welcome © Pepe Korteniemi /www.pepekorteniemi.fi An emotional welcome for the Finnish crew of Silver Moon II © Pepe Korteniemi /www.pepekorteniemi.fi Skipper Salla Kaven is thrown in the water! © Pepe Korteniemi /www.pepekorteniemi.fi “I am speechless, just so happy – we never thought we could win this race,” Silver Moon II Skipper Salla Kaven (Helsinki, Finland) © Pepe Korteniemi /www.pepekorteniemi.fi The official race supporters of the Roschier Baltic Sea Race are: The City of Helsinki; The Nyländska Jaktklubben (NJK), Finnish Offshore Racing Association (AMP); Helsingfors Segelklubb (HSK); FINIRC and the Xtra Stærk Ocean Racing Society. For further information about the Roschier Baltic Sea Race please go to: http://www.rorc.org/baltic-sea-race or http://www.rorc.org/ #RoschierBalticSeaRace @RORCRacing ENDS/… Louay Habib Video to follow! How to Follow the Race RACE WEBSITE: Roschier Baltic Sea Race website: www.rorc.org/baltic-sea-race ENTRY LIST: http://www.rorc.org/baltic-sea-race-entries TRACKING: All yachts are fitted with YB Trackers. Follow an individual boat, class or the whole fleet. Free to download for smart phones and tablets find YB Races at your App Store. Access the race player for free from computer or laptop: https://yb.tl/Balticsearace2022 RORC SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/RoyalOceanRacingClub/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rorcracing/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/rorcracing Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rorcracing Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/royaloceanracingclub?originalSubdomain=uk VIDEOS: Videos will be posted on: YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/rorcracing VIRTUAL REGATTA: If you aren’t on a boat in the race this year, then join thousands of armchair sailors around the world from the comfort of your own home. The player will be on HERE NOTES TO EDITORS: Trish Jenkins – RORC Press Officer: Roschier Baltic Sea Race High resolution image/ interview requests: press@rorc.org or: trish@j2pr.co.uk +44 (0)7880 518689 Skype: TrishJenkins Finnish Press Communications Officer: E: jaana.reijonaho@gmail.com T: +358 04 035 68409 RORC Race Enquiries/Entries: Royal Ocean Racing Club T: +44 (0)1983 295144 E: racing@rorc.org W: http://www.rorc.org Royal Ocean Racing Club: 20 St James’s Place London SW1A 1NN Tel: + 44 (020) 7493 2248 Fax: +44 (020) 7493 2470 E: info@rorc.org THE ROYAL OCEAN RACING CLUB (RORC): Established in 1925, The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) is best known for the biennial Fastnet Race and the international team event, the Admiral’s Cup

RORC organises an annual series of offshore races from its base in Cowes as well as inshore regattas in the Solent. The RORC works with other yacht clubs to promote their offshore races and provides marketing and organisational support

With the first race in 2009, the RORC Caribbean 600, based in Antigua and the first offshore race in the Caribbean, was an instant success. The RORC extended its organisational expertise by creating the RORC Transatlantic Race from Lanzarote to Grenada, the first of which was in November 2014

The RORC has 4,000 members and a clubhouse based in St James’ Place, London

After a merger with The Royal Corinthian Yacht Club in Cowes it now boasts a superb clubhouse facility at the entrance to Cowes Harbour

RORC website: www.rorc.org @RORCracing

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/RoyalOceanRacingClub/

https://www.instagram.com/rorcracing

https://twitter.com/rorcracing ROSCHIER: Roschier is one of the leading law firms in the Nordic region with offices in Helsinki and Stockholm. The firm is well-known for its excellent track record of advising on demanding international business law assignments and large-scale transactions. The firm’s clients include leading domestic and international corporations, financial service and insurance institutions, investors, growth and other private companies with international operations, as well as governmental authorities

With some 300 lawyers and practitioners in Finland and Sweden, and a vast network of established relationships with leading law firms, Roschier is internationally recognized as top tier in all of its core practice areas

www.roschier.com THE OCEAN RACING ALLIANCE (ORA): The Ocean Racing Alliance (ORA) is a Finnish-based sailing club whose target is to organise world class offshore races

ORA’s mission is to create international alliances to make it possible to have longer world class offshore races in Baltic Sea

In 2021 ORA was the main club responsible for organising the RORC Baltic 600 pilot race IRC RATING: The RORC has been a leader in yacht rating systems and in co-operation with the French offshore racing club, UNCL, created IRC – the International Rating Certificate. IRC is a World Sailing recognised rating system and the principal yacht measurement system for the rating of racing yachts worldwide

The IRC rating rule is administered jointly by the RORC Rating Office in Lymington, UK and UNCL Centre de Calcul in Paris, France

The RORC Rating Office is the technical hub of the Royal Ocean Racing Club and recognised globally as a centre of excellence for measurement

For IRC rating information in the UK please see: www.rorcrating.com and for IRC rating globally www.ircrating.org

Social media: @RORCrating @IRCrating

https://www.facebook.com/rorcrating/ Royal Ocean Racing Club | 20 St James’s Place, London, SW1A 1NN www.rorc.org +44 (0) 20 7493 2248 | racing@rorc.org