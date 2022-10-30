31. Oktober 2022
Aktuelles:
Das deutsche Segelportal seit 1996

Das deutsche Segelportal seit 1996

26 Jahre Segeln im Internet

Fotos Rolex Rolex Middle Sea Race Rolex sailing 

Rolex Middle Sea Race 2022

, , , , , , ,
 

Wenn die Ausgabe 2021 des Rolex Middle Sea Race einmalige Bedingungen bot, die die Flotte zu packenden Geschwindigkeiten und Streckenrekorden trieben, erwies sich das diesjährige Rennen als deutlicher Kontrast. Angesichts der brutal leichten Winde bewiesen die Besatzungen erhebliche Geduld und Ausdauer, um jede Gelegenheit zu nutzen, um den Schwung aufrechtzuerhalten.

Rolex Middle Sea Race, 2022

 

Offshore-Rennen sind per Definition unberechenbar. Bei jedem Rennen ist die Art der Prüfung einzigartig. Das Beenden des Rolex Middle Sea Race ist nie selbstverständlich. Dieses Jahr besonders. Die Vorräte wurden überdehnt, die Kraft auf die Probe gestellt und manchmal die Hoffnungen scheinbar aufgegeben. Die Überwindung dieser vielen Hindernisse erforderte die Beschwörung umfassender Ressourcen an Geschicklichkeit, Ausdauer und kollektiver Teamarbeit. Die beispielhafte Demonstration menschlichen Strebens hat die Partnerschaft von Rolex mit Offshore-Rennen und insbesondere mit der 600-Seemeilen-Disziplin lange geknüpft. Dieses Jahr markiert das 20-jährige Jubiläum der Unterstützung von Rolex sowohl für das Rolex Middle Sea Race als auch für seine Organisatoren, den Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC).

Als Gesamtsieger des Rennens aus den 118 Teilnehmern aus 24 Ländern und in einer so anspruchsvollen Ausgabe des Rennens ging Eric de Turckheims französische Yacht Teasing Machine als Sieger hervor. Nachdem er in den letzten Jahren bei einer Reihe von Rolex-Partner-Offshore-Rennen dem Sieg nahe gekommen war, war dieser Triumph das Ergebnis von Beharrlichkeit und der Leidenschaft, sich kontinuierlich zu verbessern, wie de Turckheim erklärt:

 

„Es ist eine große Emotion für mich und mein Team, das Rolex Middle Sea Race zu gewinnen. Aufgrund der sehr leichten Winde war es schwierig. Das Geheimnis, dieses Rennen zu gewinnen, besteht darin, ein Team zu haben, das Erfahrung darin hat, unter solchen Bedingungen zu gewinnen. Es ist ein sehr technisches Rennen, wahrscheinlich das technischste der 600-Seemeilen-Rennen.“

 

Die vielen Kurven und Wendemarkierungen der 606 Seemeilen (1.122 Kilometer) langen Rennstrecke des Rolex Middle Sea Race bringen ständige Navigationsherausforderungen mit sich. Sie beginnt und endet in Malta und umfasst eine Umrundung Siziliens gegen den Uhrzeigersinn, unzählige Inseln und zwei aktive Vulkane. Bei einem so komplexen Kurs kann ein Fehler oder eine Fehleinschätzung deutliche Folgen haben. Wie de Turckheim weiter ausführt, ist es wichtig, diesen Fokus beizubehalten:

 

” Du musst deine Disziplin bewahren und keine Fehler machen. Wie in jedem Sport kann man der Beste sein, aber wenn man einen Fehler macht, zahlt man. Segeln ist ein toller Sport, weil man lernt, niemals arrogant zu sein.“

Als entscheidend für Teasing Machine erwies sich die lange Strecke entlang der Nordküste Siziliens, wo sie ihr Rudel Rivalen anführte, eine Position, die sie trotz der ständigen Konfrontation mit wechselhaften Winden erfolgreich verteidigte.

Wie Teasing Machine-Taktiker und Navigator Laurent Pagès erklärt, bedeutete dies, kalkulierte Risiken einzugehen:

„Die Tages- oder Nachtzeit, zu der Sie an den kritischen Punkten ankommen, beeinflusst den Anflugwinkel, um das Beste aus Wind und Strömung zu machen. Dieses Rennen erfordert die Analyse einer großen Mischung von Informationen. Sie müssen wissen, wie Ihr Boot auf bestimmte Situationen reagiert. In diesem Rennen muss man manchmal radikale Entscheidungen treffen, weil eine konservative Entscheidung nicht immer funktioniert.“

Für die Yachten, die noch auf See sind und die korrigierte Zeit von Teasing Machine nicht verbessern konnten, konzentrierte sich der Fokus auf das ursprüngliche Ziel, das Rennen zu beenden. Das Ausscheiden mag verlockend gewesen sein, doch bis zur letzten Siegerehrung mussten noch insgesamt 13 Yachten das Rennen beenden.

Für die Spitzenreiter waren die verstrichenen Linienzeiten deutlich langsamer als im letzten Jahr. Der 100 Fuß (30,48 m) lange Maxi Leopard 3 (NED) sicherte sich den Einrumpf-Titel in etwas mehr als 70 Stunden. Über 30 Stunden außerhalb des ein Jahr zuvor aufgestellten Rekords. Mitch Booth hat in diesem Jahr Taktiken auf der Leopard 3 genannt, nachdem er 2021 die Einrumpf-Rekordmarke Comanche als Skipper gefahren war. Er war gut positioniert, um über zwei sehr unterschiedliche Rennen nachzudenken:

 

„Jedes Mal ist das Rennen anders. Dieses Jahr war ein sehr hartes Rennen und extrem herausfordernd. Nicht weil es starke Winde gab (wie 2021), sondern weil es viele Hindernisse gab. Das Team hat so einen tollen Job gemacht. Dieses Rennen ist eines der legendären Offshore-Rennen. Im Mittelmeer ist es der Höhepunkt.“

Das packendste Finish boten die Multihulls. Riccardo Pavoncellis Mana (ITA) kam etwas mehr als neun Stunden (nach verstrichener Zeit) vor dem schnellsten Einrümpfer an und überquerte die Ziellinie vor Valletta nur 54 Sekunden vor Zoulou (FRA). Eine Spanne, die nach mehr als 60 Stunden Segeln über 600 Seemeilen bemerkenswert ist. Eine unglaubliche Darstellung der Konkurrenz, die sich in der gesamten Flotte widerspiegelt.

 

Während der heutigen abschließenden Siegerehrung würdigte RMYC Commodore David Cremona die Teilnehmer:

 
Symbol „Von der Community überprüft“
 

„Diese Ausgabe des Rolex Middle Sea Race war sicherlich ganz anders als die letzte. Denjenigen, die noch segeln, loben wir ihre Ausdauer und denjenigen, die das Rennen beendet haben, gratulieren wir ihnen zu einer bedeutsamen Leistung.“

 Letztendlich wird die 43. Ausgabe des Rolex Middle Sea Race für den Geist in Erinnerung bleiben, der angesichts der schwierigen Wetterbedingungen vorherrschte. Eine nachdrückliche Demonstration einer beständigen Bereitschaft, die besten Traditionen der Rasse zu respektieren und die Launen von Wind, Wellen und Meer zu überwinden.

ROLEX AND YACHTING
Rolex has always associated with activities driven by passion, excellence, precision and team spirit. The Swiss watchmaker naturally gravitated towards the elite world of yachting six decades ago and the brand’s enduring partnership now encompasses the most prestigious clubs, races and regattas, as well as towering figures in the sport, including ground-breaking round-the-world yachtsman Sir Francis Chichester and the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, Sir Ben Ainslie. Today, Rolex is Title Sponsor of 15 major international events – from leading offshore races such as the annual Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race, to grand prix competition at the Rolex TP52 World Championship and spectacular gatherings at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Rolex Swan Cup. It also supports the exciting SailGP global championship in which national teams race identical supercharged F50 catamarans on some of the world’s most famous harbours. Rolex’s partnerships  with the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Royal Ocean Racing Club, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Yacht Club Italiano, New York Yacht Club and Royal Yacht Squadron, among others, are the foundation of its enduring relationship with this dynamic sport.

ABOUT ROLEX
AN UNRIVALLED REPUTATION FOR QUALITY AND EXPERTISE
Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Cellini watches are certified by COSC, then tested inhouse for their precision, performance and reliability. The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria. These are periodically validated by an independent external organization. The word “Perpetual” is inscribed on every Rolex Oyster watch. But more than just a word on a dial, it is a philosophy that embodies the company’s vision and values. Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the company, instilled a notion of perpetual excellence that would drive the company forward. This led Rolex to pioneer the development of the wristwatch and numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism, invented in 1931. In the course of its history, Rolex has registered over 500 patents. At its four sites in Switzerland, the brand designs, develops and produces the majority of its watch components, from the casting of the gold alloys to the machining, crafting, assembly and finishing of the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Furthermore, the brand is actively involved in supporting the arts and culture, sport and exploration, as well as those who are devising solutions to preserve the planet.

 

 

 

 