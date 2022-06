Kite Foil World Series Traunsee AUT

About the KiteFoil World Series The IKA KiteFoil Class’s premier World Series was launched by the IKA in 2014 to provide an international stage for the fast-emerging discipline of kite hydrofoil racing. It remains an “open” unregulated class, allowing elite racers to use prototype hydrofoil boards and kites to spur ongoing progression and ensure it retains its place as one of the fastest, most efficient and exciting of all sailing disciplines. The KiteFoil Class world champions will be declared on the basis of the tour results of the KiteFoil World Series.