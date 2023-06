ClubSwan Racing The Nations Trophy Porto Cervo

Note to Editors

All event photography and videography is copyright ©ClubSwan Racing Srl. Photos and videos are available for editorial use, royalty free.

Founded in 1966, Nautor Swan is recognised all over the world for its performance sailing yachts, and embodies the values of elegance, quality, performance, innovation and reliability. With a state-of-the-art facility in Pietarsaari, Finland, a Global Service with four hubs in the Med and 18 service points, plus the ClubSwan Racing, Brokerage and Charter divisions, Nautor is a 360° brand. More than 2,350 yachts have been built over the last five decades of between 36 and 131 feet. The range is divided into four different lines: ClubSwan Yachts, Swan Yachts, Swan Maxi Yachts and the motor yacht division, with the Swan Shadow and Swan Overshadow.

ClubSwan Racing manages the entire Nautor Swan racing world and represents a benchmark in high-performance yacht racing organisation and events. With top-level, friendly and fair competition, ClubSwan Racing aims to represent the best expression of the spirit of Swan. It provides both One Design regattas with The Nations Trophy and the Swan One Design Worlds, as well as Rating events, such as the Rolex Swan Cup, the jewel in the crown.