ClubSwan Racing 2023 Calender

Die Saison 2023 von ClubSwan bietet für jeden etwas 

 

 

  • Eine Reihe von Regatten mit Swan One-Design- und Rating-Teilnehmern

  • Mahon (ESP) und Puntaldia (ITA) schließen sich der Liste der beeindruckenden Austragungsorte an

  • Die Nations League läuft über die Saison von April bis Oktober

Nautor Swan hat eine spektakuläre ClubSwan-Rennsaison 2023 mit einem aufregenden Weltenbummler-Kalender vorgestellt, der für jeden etwas über die gesamte Swan-Rating- und One-Design-Reihe bietet.

„ClubSwan Racing ist aus dem Wunsch heraus entstanden, die Leidenschaft, Aufregung und Kameradschaft des Rennsports der ganzen Swan-Familie näher zu bringen“, sagte Leonardo Ferragamo, Präsident der Nautor Group, „und wir glauben, dass uns diese Mission gelungen ist.

„Jedes Jahr haben wir uns zum Ziel gesetzt, das Erlebnis für Swan-Besitzer und ihre Crews zu verbessern, und ich bin sicher, dass 2023 weitere unvergessliche Erinnerungen, unglaubliche Abenteuer und viele weitere gemeinsame Geschichten liefern wird.“

Sowohl die Rating- als auch die One-Design-Flotten werden ihre eigenen dedizierten Strecken haben. Die Saison beginnt im Februar in der Karibik mit der Swan Maxi Series, die sieben Veranstaltungen umfasst, an denen Maxi Swans auf der ganzen Welt teilnehmen.

Die Saison 2023 umfasst auch vier regionale Serien, die im Mittelmeerraum, im Baltikum, im Solent und in Nordamerika ausgetragen werden, während das Sahnehäubchen auf dem ClubSwan Racing-Kuchen die Nations League 2023 ist, die durchgehend von den vier ClubSwan Racing One Design-Klassen bestritten wird die Saison.

Die One-Design-Action beginnt mit der Rückkehr der ClubSwan 36-Klasse nach Split – nach ihrem Debüt dort im Jahr 2022 bei der Europameisterschaft zum Saisonende – für die Swan Croatia Challenge vom 25. bis 29. April, die von ACI Sail veranstaltet wird und bereits 15 Teilnehmer angezogen hat. Die Veranstaltung ist die erste der sieben Regatten, aus denen sich The Nations League zusammensetzt.

 

Im folgenden Monat wird sich die gesamte ClubSwan Racing One Design-Familie (über 40 erwartete Einsendungen) zur Swan Sardinia Challenge versammeln, wobei Marina di Villasimius von der Marinedi Group nach ihrem eigenen erfolgreichen Debüt im vergangenen Jahr wieder der Austragungsort ist.

Im Juni findet die vierte Ausgabe des hart umkämpften The Nations Trophy Events in Porto Cervo statt, organisiert vom Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, gefolgt vom S&S Swan Rendezvous auf der Insel Elba, organisiert von der S&S Swan Association und veranstaltet von Marciana Marina. Der Juli bringt den Höhepunkt der Rating Swan-Saison, die Swan European Regatta in Turku, Finnland.

Traditionell wird die Flotte von Swan One Design im August an der 41. Auflage der Copa del Rey MAPFRE teilnehmen, die vom Real Club Nautico de Palma organisiert wird. Im September werden die ClubSwan 36- und ClubSwan 50-Klassen ihre eigenen Europameisterschaften bestreiten, wobei die erstere von Marina di Puntaldia, Italien, und die Menorca ClubSwan 50 Europeans im Club Maritimo Mahon, Spanien, ausgetragen werden, beides erstmalige Austragungsorte für ClubSwan Rennen.

Die Saison 2023 kommt im Oktober zu einem angemessenen Abschluss, wenn sich alle vier One Design-Klassen erneut zu den Swan One Design Worlds in Marina di Scarlino, Italien, versammeln, einem Finale, das auch das Ziel des The Nations League-Titels sowie der Weltmeistertitel bestimmen wird in jeder Flotte.

Während der Swan One Design Worlds werden Marina di Scarlino und der Yacht Club Isole di Toscana auch Gastgeber der ersten Swan Med Regatta-Toscany Challenge sein, einer neuen Veranstaltung, die darauf abzielt, alle im Mittelmeer ansässigen Swan-Besitzer zu einem spektakulären Abschluss zusammenzubringen Saisonregatta vor der atemberaubenden Kulisse des toskanischen Archipels.

„Großartige Veranstaltungsorte mit fantastischen Segelbedingungen und hervorragendem Rennmanagement waren schon immer das Ziel unseres Teams“, sagte Federico Michetti, Leiter der Sportaktivitäten bei ClubSwan Racing. „Für 2023 freuen wir uns, Mahon und Puntaldia zum Kader hinzufügen zu können, und wir freuen uns darauf, nach Split und Villasimius sowie zu unseren langjährigen Partnern in Porto Cervo, Palma und Scarlino zurückzukehren.

„Jede Saison steigt das Niveau des Wettbewerbs – leidenschaftlich, aber freundschaftlich – um eine weitere Stufe, wenn die Teams mehr Erfahrung sammeln, und 2023 zeigt alle Anzeichen dafür, dass es das bisher beste Jahr wird!“

Nautor Swan wird auf der Düsseldorf Boat Show (21.-29. Januar) in Halle 16, Stand 16A58 vertreten sein, wo sich das Team darauf freut, weitere Einblicke in die Saison 2023, die abwechslungsreichen Rating- und One-Design-Events und inspirierenden Veranstaltungsorte zu geben die spezielle Nautor Swan Cocktail Party am 22. Januar um 17:00 Uhr. Ein herzliches Willkommen erwartet Sie. 

 

 

 

 

