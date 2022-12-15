ClubSwan Racing 2023 Calender

Note to Editors

Nautor Swan photography

Nautor Swan photography is available for editorial use, royalty free. All photos are copyright © ClubSwan Racing – Studio Borlenghi.

About Nautor Swan

Founded in 1966, Nautor Swan is recognised globally for its performance sailing yachts. The key elements of the brand are elegance, quality, performance, innovation, and reliability. With a state-of-the-art facility based in Pietarsaari, Finland, a Global Service with five hubs in the Mediterranean and 19 service points, plus the ClubSwan Racing, Brokerage and Charter divisions, Nautor is a brand with 360° activity. More than 2,350 yachts have been built over five decades of between 36 and 131 feet. The range is divided into four different lines: ClubSwan Yachts, Swan Yachts, Maxi Swan Yachts and Swan Shadow, the first motor yacht by Swan. Jewels in the crown of the ClubSwan Racing calendar are the Rolex Swan Cup, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (Porto Cervo), the Swan One Design Worlds and The Nations Trophy, dedicated to the Swan One Design yachts (ClubSwan 36, ClubSwan 50, Swan 45, ClubSwan 42). For further information, please go to: https://www.nautorswan.com

Swan Yachts

Swan 48, Swan 54, Swan 55, Swan 58, Swan 65, Swan 78

ClubSwan Yachts

ClubSwan 36, ClubSwan 50, ClubSwan 80, ClubSwan 125

Maxi Swan Yachts

Swan 88, Swan 98, Swan 108, Swan 120

MOTOR YACHT DIVISION

Swan Shadow, Swan OverShadow