2023 A’s YouthFoil Europeans and training camp in Rhodes, Greece The A’s YouthFoil Europeans is scheduled from the 11th to the 15th of April at the Greek island of Rhodes, in the southeastern corner of the Mediterranean Sea.

Just prior to the event, from the 8th to the 11th of April, IKA and Surf and Kite Theologos are running a training camp where everyone is welcome. It will be a unique opportunity to shake the rust of the winter off and jump start the season in a legendary kite destination.



Visit the event microsite for accommodation and travel information and the registration links. About IKA

The IKA was formed to give an international platform to the skills and talents of competition kiteboarders throughout the world. Since 2008, the IKA has been developing competition formats and rules as a class association within World Sailing, with the ambition of securing kitesurfing an Olympics berth. Besides the potential Olympic kite racing format, several professional tours are sanctioned by the IKA. About Formula Kite

The Formula Kite Class emerged from kiting’s course-board racing discipline, latterly embracing kite hydrofoil’s rapid, cutting-edge developments. By limiting equipment the class’s aim is to create a level playing field, ensuring the best athletes win. Formula Kite is the chosen equipment for several Regional Games like the Central American & Caribbean Games, the PanAmerican Games, and the World Beach Games. About the KiteFoil World Series The IKA KiteFoil Class’s premier World Series (formerly known as ‚GoldCup‘) was launched by the IKA in 2014 to provide an international stage for the fast-emerging discipline of hydrofoil kiteracing. It remains an “open”, almost unregulated class, allowing elite racers to use prototype hydrofoil boards and kites to spur ongoing progression and ensure it retains its place as one of the fastest, most efficient and exciting of all sailing disciplines. The KiteFoil Class world champions will be declared on the basis of the tour results of the KiteFoil World Series. About A’s Youth Foil

The IKA A’s Youth Foil class has been designed to give the best kiteboarding youngsters a platform to progress towards the Olympic Formula Kite Class on affordable one-design equipment. Two age categories – U17 and U15 – for boys and girls compete on the same hydrofoil, board, and kites (maximum 3). The long term committment of the builders (Moses and Ozone) allow MNAs, clubs and parents to safely invest into the Olympic kitefoil pathway.