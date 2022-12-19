Novotna X Ghio sind Wingfoil Racing Weltmeister 2022

Novotná X Ghio sind Wingfoil Racing Weltmeister 2022 Paula Novotná (CZE) und Mathis Ghio (FRA) wurden beim Wingfoil Racing World Cup in Jericoacoara, Brasilien, zu den ersten Weltmeistern im Wingfoil Racing gekürt.

Nachdem die tschechischen und französischen Fahrer das Wingfoil Racing World Cup-Event in den letzten vier Tagen in Nordbrasilien gewonnen haben, waren ihre Leistungen in dieser Woche für beide Athleten gut genug, um sich die Gesamtweltmeistertitel für 2022 in dieser neuen Disziplin des Wingfoil-Rennens zu sichern.

Mathis Ghio (FRA) gewinnt das Herren-Event und den ersten Weltmeistertitel überhaupt

Paula Novotná (CZE) gewinnt das Frauen-Event und den ersten Weltmeistertitel überhaupt

© IWSA/ Jeriwingfoilcup: Tight racing in Gold Fleet GHIO GEWINNT DAS 3-WEGE-SHOOTOUT Am letzten Tag des Gold Fleet-Rennens war es an der Zeit zu sehen, welcher der ersten drei sich in einem Kopf-an-Kopf-Shootout zwischen Ghio und seinen beiden engsten Rivalen Bastian Escoffet (FRA) und Alessandro Tomasi (ITA) durchsetzen würde ), beide weniger als zwei Punkte von der Führung entfernt. In der morgendlichen Sitzung von vier Rennen, die in der typischen, konstanten Nordostbrise von 20 Knoten stattfanden, die in der vergangenen Woche geherrscht hat, legte Ghio den Hammer hin. Er gewann direkt von der Startlinie, seine Zeit-auf-Distanz-Beurteilung war äußerst genau. Vier Siege aus vier Rennen brachten dem jungen Franzosen einen guten Punktevorsprung in die Mittagspause. ‍

© IWSA/ Jeriwingfoilcup: Ghio (yellow in centre) fighting for victory ‍ WELTMEISTERSCHAFTSDRAMA X 2 Als Ghio das Drama des Finales der Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft vor einem großen Fernsehbildschirm in Vila Kalango verfolgte, wollte er sich für die letzte Einheit auf dem Wasser nicht von der Action in Katar lösen. Escoffet schaute derweil nicht Fußball. „Ich blieb weg, ich konzentrierte mich auf meine Ziele“, sagte er. Der Italiener Nicolo Spanu nutzte die fußballerischen Ablenkungen, um das erste Rennen der letzten Session zu gewinnen, Escoffet wurde Zweiter und Ghio ein ungewöhnlicher Fünfter. Escoffet beendete das Ereignis mit zwei Kugeln und näherte sich der Führung.

© IWSA/ Jeriwingfoilcup: always wet, always windy, perfect for wing racing EMOTIONALER INGENIEUR Aber auch wenn Ghio nicht ganz in Bestform war, schaffte es der Ingenieurstudent an der Universität in Lyon, die Regatta zu überstehen und mit 6,6 Punkten Vorsprung auf Escoffet zu gewinnen, während der Italiener Alessandro Tomasi (ITA) Gesamtdritter wurde. „Ich kann gar nicht sagen, wie viel mir dieser Weltmeistertitel bedeutet“, sagte Ghio. „Das ist ein ganz besonderer Moment und ich habe super hart gearbeitet, um diesen Punkt zu erreichen. Die Teilnahme an diesem Event in Jeri hat viel Spaß gemacht, war aber mit dem Gras sehr herausfordernd. Ich habe meine Sprungfähigkeiten wirklich verbessert und es war manchmal ein bisschen wie Grenzübertritt beim Skifahren. Konsistenz war schwer zu erreichen, aber das war der Schlüssel zum Sieg.“ ‍

© IWSA/ Jeriwingfoilcup: Ghio was nervous until the very end of the event SIE IST JEDE FRAU Paula Novotná (CZE) schien vom ersten Tag an bereit zu sein, dieses Event zu gewinnen. Die Tschechin ist das herausragende Talent im Wingfoil-Wettkampf der Frauen in allen Disziplinen. Der Freestyle-Weltmeister ist jetzt der Wingfoil Racing World Champion, der höchste Athlet. „Hier zu gewinnen und die Weltmeisterschaft zu gewinnen, ist ein tolles Gefühl“, sagte Novotná. „Am Anfang mochte ich Rennen nicht wirklich, aber ich wurde süchtig nach diesem Gefühl, schnell zu fahren, und jetzt liebe ich es! Ich hoffe, dass wir nächstes Jahr mehr Mädchen in Wingfoil-Rennen sehen werden, die das Niveau nach oben treiben und uns noch schneller werden lassen.“ ‍

© IWSA/ Jeriwingfoilcup: Novotná jumps for joy ‍LASS UNS DIESE PARTY BEGINNEN Sie zollte Orane Ceris (FRA) Tribut, der in der zweiten Hälfte des Wettkampfs auf den tschechischen Fahrer aufschloss. „Es macht immer Spaß, mit Orane Rennen zu fahren. Sie ist sehr schnell und wir verbringen gerne Zeit miteinander. Wir haben die harte Arbeit erledigt und jetzt ist es an der Zeit zu feiern!“ ‍

© IWSA/ Jeriwingfoilcup: Top 3 women of the 2022 World Championship DANKE, JERI Heute Abend erhielten die Fahrer ihre Preise und Trophäen am Strand von Jericoacoara vor Vila Kalango, wo der Caipirinha bis weit nach Sonnenuntergang floss. Das erste von vielen Malen, dass der World Cup Wingfoil Racing Circuit in diesen wunderschönen Teil Brasiliens zurückkehrt. ‍ TOP 3 OVERALL WINGFOIL RACING WORLD CUP JERICOACOARA MEN 1. Mathis Ghio (FRA), 26.7 points 2. Bastien Escofet (FRA), 33.3 points 3. Alessandro Tomasi (ITA), 43.0 points WOMEN 1. Paula Novotná (CZE), 22.0 points 2. Orane Ceris (FRA), 36.0 points 3. Kylie Bellouvre (FRA), 61.0 points TOP 3 OVERALL WINGFOIL RACING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEN 1. Mathis Ghio (FRA), 199 points 2. Francesco Cappuzzo (ITA), 197 points 3. Bastien Escofet (FRA), 196 points WOMEN 1. Paula Novotná (CZE), 200 points 2. Orane Ceris (FRA), 197 points 3. Margherita Barro (ITA), 190 points For full results and more details, go to https://wingfoilracing.com/2022worldcupbrazil Written by Andy Rice, event reporter ‍

© IWSA/ Jeriwingfoilcup: Top 3 men of the 2022 World Championship Upcoming Events‍ Oceania Championship and AWBG Qualifier 03 Feb – 05 Feb 2023 Rose Bay Beach, Sydney, Australia >>more information<<