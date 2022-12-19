Novotna X Ghio sind Wingfoil Racing Weltmeister 2022

TOP 3 OVERALL WINGFOIL RACING WORLD CUP JERICOACOARA
MEN
1. Mathis Ghio (FRA), 26.7 points
2. Bastien Escofet (FRA), 33.3 points
3. Alessandro Tomasi (ITA), 43.0 points
WOMEN
1. Paula Novotná (CZE), 22.0 points
2. Orane Ceris (FRA), 36.0 points
3. Kylie Bellouvre (FRA), 61.0 points
TOP 3 OVERALL WINGFOIL RACING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MEN
1. Mathis Ghio (FRA), 199 points
2. Francesco Cappuzzo (ITA), 197 points
3. Bastien Escofet (FRA), 196 points
WOMEN
1. Paula Novotná (CZE), 200 points
2. Orane Ceris (FRA), 197 points
3. Margherita Barro (ITA), 190 points